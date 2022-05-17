Daleville-Fincastle Lions Club Secretary Lowell Skelton and Troutville Volunteer Fire Department Treasurer Scott Johnston visited the Vinton Breakfast Lions Club on Wednesday, May 11. On behalf of their organizations, the two men presented Certificates of Appreciation to members of the Vinton Breakfast Lions Club who assisted them at their successful joint Draw Down Fundraiser on April 2. The following members were awarded certificates: Clark Crawley, Joel Lytton, Hal Mabe, Chris McCarty, Eric Mills and Patti Mills. Each organization also presented a check of $250 to Vinton Breakfast Lions President John Dyer. Pictured (from left) are Scott Johnston, Lowell Skelton, John Dyer, Eric Mills, Joel Lytton and Hal Mabe.