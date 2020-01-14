The James River girls took on two of the best basketball teams in the area on back-to-back nights last week and came out on the short end both times. The Knights lost to two strong Three Rivers District foes, Carroll County and Floyd County.

Last Thursday against Carroll it was no contest as the visiting Cavaliers took a 78-15 win over River.

“When you have the Timesland No. 1 team coming to your place to play you have to be well prepared and on top of your game, which we weren’t,” said River coach E.D. Schechterly. “Our shooting was terrible and when you play good teams you have to be able to score and play good defense.”

Kaliyah Davis had eight points to lead River.

On Friday the Knights played host to Floyd County and played better on offense but lost 67-32.

“We played Floyd the night after Carroll and we knew that we had to do everything a lot better in this game to show that we want to win,” said Schechterly. “We started out with two turnovers, like we were passing the ball to Casper the ghost. Once we were able to get the ball in and go down and run a play things were looking good.”

River trailed 34-19 at the half and Floyd cruised to the win. Lacey Lucado led River with eight points.

The Knights are now 4-9 and will play at Giles on Thursday, followed by a trip to Glenvar next Monday, January 20. Both are district games.