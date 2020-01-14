The future is bright for the James River basketball team. The Knights will host Giles for “Senior Night” on Friday, and the only senior on the team isn’t really a senior.

Cole Miller is a junior at James River High School, but he’ll graduate early next year so this will be his last year on the team. Since that’s the case he’ll be recognized this Friday for “Senior Night.”

That’s great for the future of James River basketball as the Knights battle to hang tough with youth this season. With three sophomores and two freshmen on the varsity the Knights have struggled to a 3-10 record but have shown potential to become a very good team down the road.

“You know what potential is,” said coach Mike Goad. “That just means you haven’t done anything yet.”

The Knights took on a long and experienced Carroll County team last Thursday and dropped a 67-54 decision in Springwood. River trailed by six at the half and let it slip away in the third quarter.

“We got hurt in transition,” said Goad. “They got some easy layups because we didn’t get back like we should.”

Junior Isiah Moran led River with 18 points while freshman Ryan Steger had 11. Patrick Clevenger, Jake Braun and Jacob Alderson had seven each.

On Monday the Knights played host to Floyd County and the Buffaloes lit up the gym with 93 points. River scored a season-high 72 but lost by 21.

“We got behind again, and we can’t afford to do that,” said Goad. “The second half was pretty even. They have a good team.”

Floyd hit eight three-pointers while the Knights had only one. Moran had 20 points to lead River while Clevenger had 17 and Steger had a dozen.

River will try to stop the bleeding this Friday with Giles coming to town. In addition to Senior Night it will also be Ovarian Cancer Awareness Night. The boys will wear turquoise ribbons and take up donations.

Next Tuesday River is at Glenvar for a Three Rivers District game.

