Stephanie Charlene Kennedy Jarvis, 34, of Eagle Rock, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Virgil Kennedy Sr. and Patricia Kennedy.

She is survived by her daughter, Gracie Jarvis; mother and step-father, Donna and Tony Anderson; father, Michael Kennedy; brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Loretta Kennedy, Brian and April Kennedy; step-sister, Evie Anderson; grandparents, David and Arlene Sumner, Viola Jones; aunts and uncles, Diana and David Dick, David Sumner, Daniel and Carrie Sumner, Ernestine Battlo, Theresa and Walter Walton, David and Beverly Kennedy, Clifford and Kelly Kennedy, and Virgil Kennedy Jr.; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 19, in Mt. Bethel Church of the Brethren with the Rev. Zachary Hatcher officiating. Interment will follow in church cemetery. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, December 9, at the Eagle Rock Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14777 Church Street, Eagle Rock, 884-2276. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Mt. Bethel Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.