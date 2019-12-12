Kathleen “Kathy” Golz, 73, of Fincastle passed away November 27, 2019.

Kathy was born May 11, 1946 in Washington, D.C. to Yolanda and Eugene Sheehan. She lived in the northern Virginia area most of her life, until 15 years ago when she moved to Fincastle. Kathy was an Analyst for the Navy Department until she had two daughters and retired to be at home with her children.

Kathy enjoyed reading, her many dogs, cats, and her Arabian Horses that she bred. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her daughters and grandchildren.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Sheehan; and husband, Larry D. Golz.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Kimberly Ann (Paul) Skuta of San Francisco, Calif., Kristi (Tony) Hanks of Boca Raton, Fla.; grandchildren Ryan, Madisyn, Jacob, Kyle, and Tyler; her mother, Yolanda Sheehan of Boca Raton, Fla,; brother and sister-in-law, Kevin (Tracy) Sheehan of Parkland, Fla.; sisters and brother-in-law. Eileen (Peter) Moroney of Phillips Island, Australia, and Karen Kennedy of Boca Raton, Fla.

A graveside service was held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 4 in Godwin Cemetery, Fincastle with the Rev. Father Stephen McNally officiating. Online condolences may be made to Kathy’s family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.