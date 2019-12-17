Garland Bruce Jennings, 81, of Buchanan, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Lee Jennings; his parents, and eight brothers and sisters.

He is survived by a son, Leonard Linkenoker; daughter, Cheryl (Mike) Grose; grandchildren, Courtney, Brandy, Shanda, and Ellis; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Austin, Alex, Isiah, Isabella, Auria, Landon, and Luke; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with the Rev. Daniel Boone officiating. Interment was in Mill Creek Cemetery. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com, 254-3000.