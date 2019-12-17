Solomon’s Mission party for Jesus, extended hours

Solomon’s Mission on Lowe Street in Buchanan is having a “Happy Birthday, Jesus” party for kids on December 23 at 12 noon, with birthday cake and snacks.

Store hours have been extended for the Christmas season. It will be open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, 12-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday through December. It will be open these hours but will not be taking donations December 23-January 4, giving the sorting crew time off for the holidays.

Christmas events at Galatia Presbyterian Church

Christmas happenings at Galatia Evangelical Presbyterian Church are:

December 20 – Christmas caroling, meet at the church at 6 p.m.

December 22 – Children’s Christmas program and Christmas party, 7 p.m.

December 23 – Christmas Eve candlelight service, 6:30 p.m.

All are invited. The church is located at 78 Gala Loop Road, Eagle Rock.

Mt. Joy Christmas program December 21

Mt. Joy Church of the Brethren will have its annual Christmas program at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at 2565 Buffalo Road, Buchanan.

Lithia UMC Christmas Eve service

Lithia United Methodist Church will host a Christmas Eve service on Wednesday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m. The service will include Scripture reading, music, Holy Communion, and candle lighting. All are invited to attend. The church is located at 21 Delong Lane, Buchanan.

Christmas Eve service at Springwood Baptist

The public is invited to a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at Springwood Baptist Church. Pastor Brian Clingenpeel will lead the service. The church is located at 88 Copps Hill Road, Buchanan.

Troutville Brethren Christmas Eve service

Troutville Church of the Brethren will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5:30 p.m. on December 24. The church is located at 5133 Lee Highway in Troutville, 992-1571.

Wheatland Lutheran Christmas Eve service

The public is invited to join Wheatland Lutheran Church to mark the Christmas holiday on Tuesday, Dec. 24, with a Candlelight Christmas Eve service at the church at 1560 Wheatland Road, Buchanan. Candles will shine brightly at 7:30 p.m. with a holiday music program. The worship service follows at 8 p.m. with Scripture readings, special music, and congregational singing of Christmas carols. This service will also include a celebration of Holy Communion, which is open for participation by members and non-members alike. All ages are welcome to attend; there will be no child care available.

Trinity Episcopal Christmas Eve service

Trinity Episcopal Church in Buchanan will hold its Christmas Eve service at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24. The Rev. Dr. Robert Copenhaver will lead the service. Everyone is welcome.

Cloverdale Church of the Brethren Thrift Shop

The Thrift Shop has the perfect dress to wear to your Christmas party for only $3 and name brand shoes for $5. There are lots and lots of Christmas decorations and gifts. The shop is open each Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.