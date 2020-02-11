The cemetery is located to the left and above Middle Creek in Arcadia.

Goolsby, Frank H. (Born on April 19, 1878 and died on October 10, 1918). The following words appear on the tombstone: “Death is eternal life why should we weep.”

Frank H. Goolsby married Lula M. Worley on April 17, 1901 in Munford, Virginia. He was born in Rockbridge County to J. W. and Mary Agnes Goolsby. Lula was born in Botetourt County to Paul S. & Susan M. Worley.

Markham, Ella Victoria (1870 – 1944) was the daughter of William T. & Matilda Flippo Markham

Markham, William T. was born on September 22, 1834 and died on 17 January 1897. Matilda Flippo was born January 15, 1840 in Spotsylvania County and died on May 29, 1891 in Botetourt County.

Markham, Ella May (born June 1, 1901 and died on May 12, 1933) was the wife of Charles Owen Markham, who was age 24 at the time of death. He was the son of John M. & Lucy B. Markham. Charles married Ella Mae Markham at the age of 18 on June 2, 1919. She was the daughter of Henry A. & Ella V. Markham.

Markham, Fannie P. (born on February 4, 1835 and died on December 31, 1925) was the wife of Marshall Markham. The following words appear on the tombstone: “God in his wisdom has recalled. The boom his love had given. And though the body slumbers here. The soul is safe in heaven.”

Markham, Nannie Bell (born on July 10,1879 and died on April 16 1922) was the wife of O. P. Markham Otho Paxton Markham. He was the son of William A. & Ann E. Markham.

Infant daughter of O. P. & Nannie B. Markham (no dates)

Markham, Infant son of O. P. & Nannie B. Markham (no dates)

Markham, Ann E. was the wife of W A Markham

Markham, William A. (born on January 14, 1835 and died on April 21, 1917). The following words appear on the tombstone: “Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord.”

Markham, William A., age 30, was the son of Marshall & Martha Markham. He married Ann E. Bryan, who was born in Botetourt County, on December 12, 1866. She was the daughter of Lawson Bryan & Mary J. Murphy.

Worley, Charles B. Co. A Jordon’s Regt. CSA (no dates)

Worley, Jesse G. (born on November 5, 1900 and died on October 21 1918) was the son of O. R. & E. V. Worley Owen R. Worley

Worley, Paul S. (born on January 31, 1850 and died on January 20, 1942). The following words appear on the tombstone: “Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord.”

Worley, Martha S. (born August 14, 1854 and died on December 13, 1926). The following words appear on the tombstone: “A precious one from us is gone A voice we love is stilled A place is vacant in our home which never can be filled.”

Worley, Paul S., age 22 at death, was born in Bedford. He was the son of Richard A. & Mary Worley

There are many unmarked graves with fieldstones. Since photos were taken in 2008, at least 17 unmarked graves with proof of burial through death certificates have been identified. This cemetery is on private property and permission must be granted to visit.

The Botetourt Genealogy Club’s Botetourt County Genealogy & History Fair will be on July 9-12.