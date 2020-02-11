Senior Valentine Lunch February 14

The annual Senior Valentine Lunch at Solomon’s Mission is Friday, Feb. 14 at noon. The lunch and program are free for all senior citizens. The program will include a devotion by Pastor Mike Woody, a senior poem by Barbara Hill, music by Keith Wood, games and door prizes.

Eagle Rock Clothes Closet dates for February

The Clothes Closet at Eagle Rock United Methodist Church will be open Saturday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon and Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 5-6:30 p.m. Free clothing will be available to men, women and children. The Clothes Closet is a ministry of the Eagle Rock United Methodist Charge. For more information, call Brenda Spangler, 884-2503.

Amishlands trip to ‘Queen Esther’ March 24-26

Join the Joyful Journey Travel Club of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Daleville for this three days, two nights visit to the Pennsylvania Amishlands.

The $431 cost per person includes two nights lodging, two breakfasts, two dinners, including a family-style dinner at Hershey Farm Restaurant and Dutch Apple Dinner Theater featuring “Grumpy Old Men, “performance of “Queen Esther” at the Sight & Sound Theater, Kreider Farm tour, visit to Litliz, including the Pretzel Bakery & Wilbur Chocolates, Turkey Hill Experience, luggage handling, taxes and meal gratuities, motorcoach transportation, and driver’s tip.

For more information and reservation form call Julia Greer at 540-330-7933. A $25 deposit (non-refundable unless the trip is cancelled or there is a waiting list) per person is required to hold your place on the bus for the trip. The final payment is due February 28.

Cloverdale Church of the Brethren Thrift Shop

The Thrift Shop at Cloverdale Church of the Brethren is having a denim sale. All women’s, men’s and children’s jeans are on sale for 50 cents each, all sizes and colors. A special sale on shoes is also under way; all women’s shoes are 50 cents a pair, different styles and sizes. The shop is open each Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.