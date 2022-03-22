Jordan Pinkard was recently announced as the new principal of Central Academy Middle School, effective May 2022.

“When the opportunity to return to Botetourt County Public Schools presented itself in 2014, I jumped at the opportunity,” Pinkard said in a recent interview. “Over the last eight years at James River High School, I was able to develop lifelong relationships with an incredible staff, supportive parents, and dedicated students who grew to feel like a giant family. During that time, I have been the beneficiary of the hard work that the staff at Central Academy pours into their students.

“CAMS is known for having a staff that works as a cohesive unit and is on the cutting edge when it comes to implementing new programs for the benefit of students. I am excited to continue some of the programs, like Jumpstart and their Enrichment program, while also working with the staff to keep Central Academy at the forefront of education as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

On a recent Facebook post from James River High School (JRHS), the account’s manager made the announcement stating, “Although we are sad to see Mr. Pinkard leave JRHS, we are very happy for Mr. Pinkard and are delighted to celebrate his successes. We can’t wait to see the impact he will have on our community as we continue to partner between JRHS and CAMS.”

“It has been a great pleasure to work with Mr. Pinkard over the past years – both as a teacher at JRHS and then as an administrator,” James River Principal Lisa Taylor stated when asked about Pinkard’s appointment. “Mr. Pinkard is an excellent communicator, a genuine and caring servant-leader, and a thoughtful problem solver. Our school community has been blessed for the years we have been able to work with him. Although we are sad to see him leave JRHS, we are excited to see the positive impact he will have in our community through CAMS.”

Pinkard’s predecessor, current CAMS Principal Tom McClung, will now serve as the new BCPS Director of Human Resources.

