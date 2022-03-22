Attic Productions has announced live theatre performances on the stage, opening the adult productions for 2022 with a comedy farce presentation of “Moon Over Buffalo” by Ken Ludwig.

The play features an ensemble cast of traveling actors presenting “Cyrano de Begerac” and “Private Lives” in a repertory theater company in 1953 Buffalo, New York. Charlotte dreams of becoming a Hollywood film star, while George is quite satisfied as a stage actor until he receives a phone call from Frank Capra, a famous film director. This fast-paced play is full of confusion, slapstick farce, and ins and outs through the five doors. Unfortunately for George and Charlotte, everything that could go wrong does go wrong, abetted by a visit from their daughter’s clueless fiancé, and hilarious uncertainty about which play they’re actually performing, caused by Charlotte’s deaf, old stage-manager mother who hates every bone in George’s body.

David Walton directs a talented group of local actors, and is presented by special permission of Concord Theatricals, with partial funding by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Cast members are Chip Addison as George, Christine Kimel as Charlotte, Kelli Hobson as Rosalind, Lillian Alexander as Ethel, Paul Mullins as Paul Singer, Dixie Hartvigsen as Eileen, David Boyer as Richard, and Jesse Womack as Howard.

Show dates are March 24-27, March 31, and April 1-3. Evening performances start at 7:30 on Thursdays and Fridays, and Saturday and Sunday matinees start at 2:30. Attic no longer has Saturday evening shows but added Sunday matinee performances. All adult tickets are $15, with a reduced rate for those 18 years and under and for groups of 10 or more at $12. 2020 season tickets will be honored for all adult shows in 2022.

Call the Attic Productions box office at 540-473-1001 for reservations. Volunteers staff the office on Monday and Wednesday, 3-7 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Leave a message at other times.

All unvaccinated persons are asked to wear a mask at all times when in the theatre. See the website for the most current information– www. atticproductions.info.

The theater is located at 7490 Roanoke Road, Fincastle.