Betty Lou Booze King, 84, of Salem, formerly of Fincastle, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Nathan King; parents, William L. and Viola F. Booze; brothers, Leonard and James and Phillip Booze.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Garry and Rochelle King, Jeffrey and Tina King, Christopher and Deborah King; grandchildren, Kenny (Brittney) and Bryan King, Lindsay and Heather King, Robert and Emilie King, Kelsey and Melissa Sauve; great-grandchildren, Chance, Cheyenne, Wesley, and Baylee King; siblings, Sharlotte Sink, Donald Booze, Billy Booze, Barry Booze, Paul Booze, Judy Wilhelm and Johnny Booze; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 31, the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Interment was in Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, January 30, at Botetourt Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com, 254-3000.