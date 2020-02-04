Jane Lea Thomas, 75, of Fincastle, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Thomas; parents, Stuart and Irene Kirk; brothers, William and Pete Kirk.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Laurie “Dee” and David Tribbett, Elaine J. Terry, Tracy and Casina Terry, Danielle and Barbara Botkin; grandchildren, Victor Moyer, Sheena Groth, Samantha Tribbett, Eric Terry, Ben Peterson, Leo Plunkett, and Maslyn Botkin; great-grandchildren, Brady Groth, Evelyn Groth, and Silas Tuttle; sister, Alice Hodges, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 7, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with the Rev. Richard Ronk officiating. Scattering services will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com