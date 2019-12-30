Earl E. (Gene) King, 88, of Eagle Rock, passed away Monday evening, December 23, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his son, Danny E. King; parents, Charles Jay and Clara May King; brother, Harold Wesley King and wife, Edna; and brother-in-law, John Koetting.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jane Nadine Peterman King; sons, Terry M. King and Paul A. King, both of Eagle Rock; brother, Arthur J. King and wife, Annabelle; sister, Shirley Koetting; granddaughter, Tiffany Snedegar and husband, Ray; grandson, Christian King and wife, Tiffany; great-grandchildren, Ben Snedegar, Rachel Hernandez and husband, Juan, Rebekah Snedegar; great-great-grandchildren, Eli King, Kennedy King, Sydni and Ethan Bunch; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dad lived his life on his terms and wore many hats during his working life. He started out as a short order cook in his birthplace of Washington, D.C. at age 14. He entered the US Army in 1951 and served until 1960 achieving the rank of Chief Warrant Officer. Upon being honorably discharged from the Army, he began a 13-year career with Martin Company in Orlando, Fla. working in logistics on missile systems. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Rollins College, Winter Park, Fla. during this time working by day and going to college by night. In 1973, he purchased his grandparents’ farm in Eagle Rock and our family moved and began a beef farming operation that has lasted to this day. Dad established King Electric, an electrical contracting business in 1974. After doing contract work for Gala Industries, Gala lured him to become a maintenance electrician for the company. He retired from Gala in 1996 to devote his time to the farm, his favorite of all his endeavors.

Per his request, he was cremated and there will be no services or visitation. The Eagle Rock Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home handled the arrangements. The family would like to express very sincere thanks to Mountain Regional Hospice and the Woodlands Health and Rehab Center for the care Dad received. Special thanks to Edith Snedegar, Pattye Ford, Amber Mullins, and Debbie Taylor. Donations in Dad’s memory may be made to the Eagle Rock Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 234, Eagle Rock, 24085 or Mountain Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 637, Clifton Forge, 24422. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.