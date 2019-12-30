Allen-Carper Cemetery 1791 – 1960

The Allen-Carper Cemetery is located on Route 43 approximately 2.5 road miles east of Eagle Rock, and is restored by community effort.

There are at least 100 unidentified gravesites. In the 1950s Emily Honts, dec., visited this cemetery with Nettie Carper Deisher, a great-great-great-granddaughter of Malcolm Allen and she pointed out where he was buried along with his wife Mary.

Malcolm Allen settled in the area in 1754 when Botetourt County was still Augusta County. His home was built in 1762 to the right of the Cemetery.

Hill, Martha S., w/o G. B. b. 1837 d. 28 Dec 1903; Martha S. Mays d/o John R. & Polly Mays; married George B. Hill age 23 on 30 Nov 1869. George is the s/o John & Maria Hill.

Lipes, Bettie O., w/o J.M. b. 12 Jun 1853 d. 18 Mar 1911; Bettie O. Pullen age 20 d/o William & Nancy Whitmer Pullen married on 7 Aug 1873 to John M. Lipes age 31 s/o Daniel & Martha Linkenoger Lipes

Pullen, Nancy, w/o William b. 31 Aug 1818 d. 1 May 1904; 1850 census Nancy is age 30 Wm age 39. Nancy is the d/o David Whitmer

Pullen, William b. Jul 1810 d 21 Jul 1878; h/o Nancy Whitmer.

Sloss, William A. 19 Oct 1823 22 Dec 1899 Sloss, Mary J., w/o William d. 30 Dec 1893 age 78 years; Nee. Mary Jane Parr md. on 30 Sep 1846 to William Sloss

Johnson, T.S.C. age 68 years; Thaddeus C. S. Johnson age 28, s/o Nathan & Amanda J. age 28 married on 12 Feb 1867 to Mary Ann Pullen age 23, d/o William & Nancy Pullen

Mays, Lavinia w/o R. Mays 8 Jul 1823 29 Jun 1892; Lavinia Whitmer d/o David Whitmer married Robert Mays Flaherty, Ira E. s/o Edward G. & Madorah A. b. 3 Oct 17870 d. 20 Jul 1882

Whitmer, Samuel 24 Nov 1814 26 Feb 1906 Samuel age 49 b. Rockingham Co., Va. s/o David & Catherine Whitmore married on 19 May 1864 to Margaret Ellen Hunter age 28 d/o Willis & Lucy Hunter

Allen, John Franklin 1801 – 1863; Allen, Nancy Persinger 1813 – 1879; Allen, 1832 – 1833; Allen, Mary Jane 1840 – 1847 All on one marker

Surber, John D. 16 Aug 1851 2 May 1855 s/o Wash Surber & Catherine

Miller, Mary A. 18 Jun 1869 21 Feb 1900

Sarver, M. A. 15 Apr 1840 21 Mar 1895 Michael A. Sarver b. Craig Co., Va., s/o Jacob & Lenna Sarver; married on 28 Feb 1884 to Sarah G. Hill b. Rockbridge Co., d/o George Washington & Martha A. Hill

Hill, George W. 15 Apr 1812 9 Jan 1892 md. on 27 Mar 1843 to Martha A. Parr d/o George Parr and Hill, Martha A. 15 Mar 1823 22 Nov 1889 (double marker broken)

Sloss, Iva J. d. 1 Nov 1886 age 5y 21d

Sloss, Lula V. d. 6 Nov 1886 age 2y 2m

Sloss, Ira A. d. 28 Sep 1876 age 19m 10d

Carper, Andrew A. 6 Jun 1860 26 Apr 1878 s/o William Barnes Carper & Rebecca Allen

Carper, Minnie K. 29 Nov 1877 16 Jan 1878

Lindsay, Andrew G. 23 May 1863 6 July 1897 Andrew G. Lindsay b. Augusta Co. age 23 s/o James G. & Lucy Lindsay married on 29 Jul 1891 to Hattie Wren age 18 d/o James M. & Catherine Wren. Andrew was brakeman on C&O Railroad

Lindsay, Edith M. 7 Oct 1895 23 Sept 1897

Lindsay, Ivan 24 Jul 1892 10 Feb 1893