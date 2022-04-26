The Botetourt Kiwanis Club is inviting the public to the annual recycling event to be held on May 28 from 8 a.m. to noon in upper parking lot at Lord Botetourt High School.

There will be on-site document shredding facilities, Goodwill Industries collection bins for small household goods and a Botetourt County Citizen Convenience Center dumpster for electronics disposal.

Volunteers from the Key Club, Bank of Botetourt, and library staff will also be available to help handle recycled goods and talk to the public about this important initiative.