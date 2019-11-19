The 2019 recipients of the Fincastle Knights of Columbus Council 12134 “Coats for Kids” program were the Botetourt Resource Center and Solomon’s Mission, both located in Buchanan. Knights of Columbus members Tom Jordan, Bill Dillon and Bill Bushman presented coats to Teresa Rothwell of Solomon’s Mission and Melissa Lucas of the Botetourt Resource Center, who were given the privilege of distributing them throughout the community, with the help of the Botetourt County elementary and middle schools. This gift was made possible by the many people of Botetourt County who have supported the Knights of Columbus fish fries at The Church of The Transfiguration in Fincastle throughout this past year. “As a result of your generosity and support, many underprivileged children in our county will be kept a little warmer this winter,” Lucas said.

