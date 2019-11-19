A memorial marker in the Alderson Cemetery for John Alderson b. 9-9-1699 d. 1780 in Botetourt County. This appears to be the oldest grave in this secluded cemetery photographed by Daryl Reed in 2018. Several unreadable markers in this cemetery that were visible in 1937 and by Helen Caldwell in 1978. She reported that the cemetery overgrown at that time, but the appearance was good in 2018.

John Alderson married Jane Curtis and moved to Botetourt County about 1773 from Rockingham County, Virginia. They had 12 children as noted in several family reports. John was a Baptist minister and introduced the Baptist Church to the wilderness across the Alleghenies. When he died in 1780 that ended a fifty-year association with the ministry.

David Fridley “Alderson Roots & Branches Vol. 1 No. 1” published a biography on-line about John Alderson in June 1989, which documents the history of this prominent man. The article is not only interesting, but is supported with footnotes.

Phillip Loop 1811-1889 married to Elizabeth Linkenhoker 1807-1874 interred in this cemetery. They had six children.

