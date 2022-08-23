Knights of Columbus will have a fish fry on Sept. 9, Oct. 7 and Nov. 4, 5-7 p.m. at Church of the Transfiguration, 7624 Roanoke Road, Fincastle; eat-in or take-out, $12, ages 7 and under are free.

Ample portions of lightly breaded flounder or chicken nuggets, sweet cornbread, crispy fries, creamy coleslaw, and choice of dessert. 50/50 drawing. No advance ticket sales. Additional seating in the Picnic Pavilion.

Proceeds to benefit several Botetourt County charities: Greenfield Elementary Backpack Ministry, Food Pantry, Christian Free Clinic, and Resource Center. Questions, call 540-904-3126.