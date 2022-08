The Lord Botetourt High School Class of 1962 will hold its 60-year class reunion on October 8 at Montano’s in Roanoke from 5-10 p.m. (ordering, 6 p.m.).

RSVP to Gladys Hughston (gladyshughston@yahoo.com), Rita Foster (ritafoster44@gmail.com) or Al Wooldridge (al@salemtools.com).