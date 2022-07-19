The following land transfers were recorded in the Botetourt County Courthouse in June. The names of only seller and one buyer are listed; there may be others involved in the transaction.

Emmanuel Aggrey to Justin M. Weaver, lot, Jamestown, $451,000

Allen Properties to Jeffrey A. Tipton, 2 parcels, $425,000

Ashley Diane West Alley to Pedro Gonzalez Olivo, lot, Botetourt East, $282,650

Joshua L. Alley to Megan J. Ritter, no description listed, $255,000

Anderson deSimone Green, Trustee, to Richard K. Bratton, lot, Cedar Ridge, $250,000

Michael W. Armstrong to Christina Saville, lot, Rock Creek, $150,000

B&E Investment Group to Into the Mystic, 2 parcels, $415,000

Jeffrey K. Baker to Douglas F. Soriano, lot, Jamestown, $540,000

John C. Bales to Todd F. Burns, lot, Sowder Farm, $615,000

Erryn M. Barkett to Caleb J. McAlllister, 10.986 acres, $550,000

Steven L. Bess to Kandy L. Stull, 2.935 acres, $430,000

Laurel M. Blanchard to Ryan C. Shotwell, 0.013 acre, $100

Blue Brick Building to Noah H. Wray, 0.71 acre, $220,000

Anne Boardley to Gretta Boardley, 3 acres, gift deed

Michael Bostic to Michael A. Morgan, 2 parcels, $259,000

Loretta Bourne, Executor, to John R. Griffith, lot, Brookfield Patio Homes, $274,950

Robert Bowman to Flagship Properties, 2 parcels, $500,000

David Brittner to Corey Keith, lot, $230,000

Henry N. Brogan Jr. to Daryll R. Sukhbir, 3.594 acres, $505,000

Shirley J. Brown to Eric C. Newcomb, no description listed, $1,900

Norman Bryant Jr. to M.J. Hodges, lot, Laurel Mountain, $346,000

Bruce J. Bulmer to Christopher L. Jesseman,, lot, Otterview, $670,000

Barbara A. Carlson to Randall Jenkins, 2 lots, Rainbow Forest, $275,000

Dorothy B. Carson to Steven M. Lindsey, lot, Town of Buchanan, $295,000

Cash Building Supply to RYT, LLC, 2 parcels, $612,000

Mackenzie T. Cassady to Timothy M. Spangler, lot, Cambridge, $287,000

Paul W. Clark to Kevin Ferguson, lot, $406,000

CMMC Corp. to Douglas D. Bleecker, 2.459 acres, gift deed

Wayne M. Coppola to Evgueni Khantine, lot, Wildwood, $316,000

Stephanie Daughtridge to Phip Chap Bun, lot, Cambridge, $230,000

Jewretha Davis to Moni K. Dahal, lot, Thornblade, $1,210,000

Randy L. Dennis to Kenneth Ranson, 1.507 acres, $385,000

Rajesh R. Desai to David Lassley, lot, Ashley Plantation, $85,000

Gary W. Dilley to Jeffrey C. King, 20.046 acres, $64,147.20

Tammy H. Durden to Warren B. Martin, 11.291 acres, $180,000

James M. Edwards Jr. to Justin Carr, lot, Applewood, $355,000

Eubank-Hartley to JMB Investment, 2 lots, Gateway Plaza, $145,000

William L. Fekas to Alexandria Sparks, lot, Botetourt East, $232,000

Brandon S. Feldman to Marc C. Nichols, lot, Blue Ridge Heights, $235,000

Kenneth D. Ferris to Patricia E. McDonald, 2 parcels, $1,150,000

First Bank to Fourth Way Properties, LLC, 0.038 acre, $75,000

Barbara Ford Latty to Charles H. Weckel, 10 acres, $315,000

Jonathan T. Fortune to Lance L. Parr, 1.194 acre, $22,000

Fralin & Waldron to Stateson Homes, lot, Daleville Town Center, $73,902

Fralin & Waldron to Stateson Homes, 0.0205-acre lot, Daleville Town Center, $73,902

Fralin & Waldron to John D. Fralin, 3 parcels, $200,000

Fralin & Waldron to Stateson Homes, 0.191 acre, Daleville Town Center, $73,902

Jeffrey W. Fralin to Chad R. DeHaven, lot, Thornblade, $625,000

Sharon Gatens to Jacob C. Smith, lot, Woodbridge, $622,500

Mary A. Gibson to Elbert P. Gibson, lot, Altamira, gift deed

Micah G. Gish to Dhan Baniya, lot, Colonial Court, $500,000

Stephanie M. Gonzalez to Charles Dunton, parcels, $150,000

John R. Griffith to Stephen Holland, lot, Sommersby, $425,000

Jacob B. Hairfield to Tyler S. Bronson, lot, Heatherstone, $510,000

B. Keith Haley Jr. to Randal A. Bronson, 12.95 acres, $340,000

James P. Hatch to Jeffrey R. Jeter, no description listed, $507,950

Chance W. Henry to Aaron Chase Davidson, 2.166 acres, $300,000

S. Anne Hite to Joel T. Kees, lot, Stoneridge Townhomes, $279,950

Stephen F. Holland to Hamid Divovic, lot, Knollwood, $303,000

Anne H. Huffman to Daryl R. Markham, lot, Steeplechase, $439,000

Hungate Fields to Erbo Construction, 6 lots, The Preserve at Ashley, $492,000

Hungate Fields to Kent H. Heath, lot, The Preserve at Ashley, $85,000

Benjamin B. Jackson to Heidi Boothe, lot, Greenacres, $295,000

Russell G. Kayser to Jill M. Hufford, 10.992 acres, $170,000

James C. Kearns III to Dorothy G. Kearns, 1 acre, gift deed

Nadine R. Kelley to Bohdan R. Tachenko, lot, $337,500

Susan P. Kilmer to Andrew C. Harrison, lot, Lake Forest, $290,000

Jimmy Yong Kim to Benjamin Charlet, lot, Tinkerview Gardens, $407,950

David J. Kistner to Nomad Acquisitions, 20 acres, $55,008.78

Kevin J. Kranenburg to Randy L. Dennis, 0.07 acre, $280,000

David L. Lawrence to Scott L. Lawrence, 0.891 acre, gift deed

James M. Lewis II to Anna M. Mairs, 0.5152 acre, $69,000

Shana L. Linthicum to Paul Joseph, 2.10 acres, $309,000

Margaret G. Loyd to Appalachian Prime Properties, 2 parcels, $30,000

James A. McClure to Sarah L. Dogan, 3.136 acres, Diamondback, $201,800

Preston C. McDaniel to Ryan S. Firebaugh, 1 acre, $190,000

Lewis A. Merchant to Derek W. Ferguson, 0.494 acre, $130,000

Glenn D. Metheny to Patrick L. Metheny, 2 parcels, $200,000

Matthew C. Miller to Laymill 2009, 2 tracts, $0

Robin T. Moore to Dylan F. Bryan, 5 acres, $250,000

Michael D. Muse to Antler Ventures, 6.974 acres, $340,000

Brian K. Neal to Micah S. Rae, 3 acres, $26,000

Nikki Properties to Gallimore, LLC, lot, White Oak Estates, $170,000

Duane D. Parr Jr. to Richard Lis, 14.l25 acres, $246,000, and 0.35 acre, $4,000

Poplar Knoll to Anne H. Huffman, lot, Woodridge, $50,000

David L. Powers to Melinda G. Powers, 1/3 interest in parcel, gift deed

Ras Trustee Services to Herb Smith Inc., 2.266 acres, $150,000

Barry L. Riddleberger to Brookview, 0.533-acre lot, $250,000

Carolyn A. Riddleberger to Brookview, 2 parcels, $25,500

Joseph B. Routhier to Kimberly R. Aldrich, 4 acres, $285,000

Joyce Rutledge to MGB Properties of Roanoke, lot, Rainbow Forest, $194,300

Eula J. Sears to Sarah Bowman, lot, Tinkerview Townhouses, $164,950

Douglas W. Simmons to Douglas Keffer, lot, Sanderson Ridge, $430,000

Kayla M. Sloggett to Christine Dulaney, 2 parcels, $8,000

Robert L. Smith to John W. Jones Jr., 25.455 acres, $235,000

Ronald L. Sodam to Michelle D. Hairfield, 0.574-acre lot, $530,000

Douglas F. Soriano to Crystal R. Clayton, 6.3602 acres, $640,000

Mark Sowder to Sowder Homes, lot, Tinkerview Townhouses, gift deed

Stateson Homes to Hannah John, lot, Daleville Town Center, $507,660

Stateson Homes to Dana Lusk, lot, Daleville Town Center, $379,525

Stateson Homes to Jacob Dietels, Daleville Town Center, $335,795

Stateson Homes to Lauren E. Ball, lot, Daleville Town Center, $338,730

Stateson Homes to Robert A. McLucas, lot, Daleville Town Center, $575,935

Stateson Homes to Jason Yetter, lot, Daleville Town Center, $373,345

Stateson Homes to Faith Morakinyo, lot, Daleville Town Center, $334,105

Jessica L. Stickney to Michael A. Munson, lot, Blue Ridge Heights, $215,000

F. Lindsey Stinnett to Amy Stinnett White, 2 parcels, gift deed

Floyd Lindsey Stinnett to Amy Stinnett White, 6 parcels, gift deed

Christopher C. Straub to Cody J. Feury, lot, $230,000

Sunny Family Properties to Bergsten Investments, 0.517-acre lot, $325,000

Wendellyn Howell Tackett to Connie C. Beheler, 2.252 acres, $327,500

Thomas E. Taylor Jr. to Brendan Lavery, lot, Runaway Village, $212,000

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Kevin C. Stout, lot, Timber Ridge, $180,000

Eric W. Thorne to Frederick C. Walters III, lot, Rainbow Forest, $305,000

Alvin R. Thrasher to Rocky Top Properties, 0.93 acre, $125,000

Rena A. Tizzard to Christopher Ray West, 1.250 acres, $170,000

Janice Ann Vanness to Gary L. Britt, parcel, $15,000

Linda G. Webb to Melissa Thode, 2 lots, Country View Estates, $350,000

Penny M. Williams to Malachi Q. Maisonneuve, 0.839 acre, $193,000

Sean O. Wilson to Robert J. Winfield, lot, Ashley Plantation, $760,000

Jane H. Wright to Christopher David Wright, 9.079 acres, Montgomery Acres, gift deed