The following land transfers were recorded in the Botetourt County Courthouse in June. The names of only seller and one buyer are listed; there may be others involved in the transaction.
- Emmanuel Aggrey to Justin M. Weaver, lot, Jamestown, $451,000
- Allen Properties to Jeffrey A. Tipton, 2 parcels, $425,000
- Ashley Diane West Alley to Pedro Gonzalez Olivo, lot, Botetourt East, $282,650
- Joshua L. Alley to Megan J. Ritter, no description listed, $255,000
- Anderson deSimone Green, Trustee, to Richard K. Bratton, lot, Cedar Ridge, $250,000
- Michael W. Armstrong to Christina Saville, lot, Rock Creek, $150,000
- B&E Investment Group to Into the Mystic, 2 parcels, $415,000
- Jeffrey K. Baker to Douglas F. Soriano, lot, Jamestown, $540,000
- John C. Bales to Todd F. Burns, lot, Sowder Farm, $615,000
- Erryn M. Barkett to Caleb J. McAlllister, 10.986 acres, $550,000
- Steven L. Bess to Kandy L. Stull, 2.935 acres, $430,000
- Laurel M. Blanchard to Ryan C. Shotwell, 0.013 acre, $100
- Blue Brick Building to Noah H. Wray, 0.71 acre, $220,000
- Anne Boardley to Gretta Boardley, 3 acres, gift deed
- Michael Bostic to Michael A. Morgan, 2 parcels, $259,000
- Loretta Bourne, Executor, to John R. Griffith, lot, Brookfield Patio Homes, $274,950
- Robert Bowman to Flagship Properties, 2 parcels, $500,000
- David Brittner to Corey Keith, lot, $230,000
- Henry N. Brogan Jr. to Daryll R. Sukhbir, 3.594 acres, $505,000
- Shirley J. Brown to Eric C. Newcomb, no description listed, $1,900
- Norman Bryant Jr. to M.J. Hodges, lot, Laurel Mountain, $346,000
- Bruce J. Bulmer to Christopher L. Jesseman,, lot, Otterview, $670,000
- Barbara A. Carlson to Randall Jenkins, 2 lots, Rainbow Forest, $275,000
- Dorothy B. Carson to Steven M. Lindsey, lot, Town of Buchanan, $295,000
- Cash Building Supply to RYT, LLC, 2 parcels, $612,000
- Mackenzie T. Cassady to Timothy M. Spangler, lot, Cambridge, $287,000
- Paul W. Clark to Kevin Ferguson, lot, $406,000
- CMMC Corp. to Douglas D. Bleecker, 2.459 acres, gift deed
- Wayne M. Coppola to Evgueni Khantine, lot, Wildwood, $316,000
- Stephanie Daughtridge to Phip Chap Bun, lot, Cambridge, $230,000
- Jewretha Davis to Moni K. Dahal, lot, Thornblade, $1,210,000
- Randy L. Dennis to Kenneth Ranson, 1.507 acres, $385,000
- Rajesh R. Desai to David Lassley, lot, Ashley Plantation, $85,000
- Gary W. Dilley to Jeffrey C. King, 20.046 acres, $64,147.20
- Tammy H. Durden to Warren B. Martin, 11.291 acres, $180,000
- James M. Edwards Jr. to Justin Carr, lot, Applewood, $355,000
- Eubank-Hartley to JMB Investment, 2 lots, Gateway Plaza, $145,000
- William L. Fekas to Alexandria Sparks, lot, Botetourt East, $232,000
- Brandon S. Feldman to Marc C. Nichols, lot, Blue Ridge Heights, $235,000
- Kenneth D. Ferris to Patricia E. McDonald, 2 parcels, $1,150,000
- First Bank to Fourth Way Properties, LLC, 0.038 acre, $75,000
- Barbara Ford Latty to Charles H. Weckel, 10 acres, $315,000
- Jonathan T. Fortune to Lance L. Parr, 1.194 acre, $22,000
- Fralin & Waldron to Stateson Homes, lot, Daleville Town Center, $73,902
- Fralin & Waldron to Stateson Homes, 0.0205-acre lot, Daleville Town Center, $73,902
- Fralin & Waldron to John D. Fralin, 3 parcels, $200,000
- Fralin & Waldron to Stateson Homes, 0.191 acre, Daleville Town Center, $73,902
- Jeffrey W. Fralin to Chad R. DeHaven, lot, Thornblade, $625,000
- Sharon Gatens to Jacob C. Smith, lot, Woodbridge, $622,500
- Mary A. Gibson to Elbert P. Gibson, lot, Altamira, gift deed
- Micah G. Gish to Dhan Baniya, lot, Colonial Court, $500,000
- Stephanie M. Gonzalez to Charles Dunton, parcels, $150,000
- John R. Griffith to Stephen Holland, lot, Sommersby, $425,000
- Jacob B. Hairfield to Tyler S. Bronson, lot, Heatherstone, $510,000
- B. Keith Haley Jr. to Randal A. Bronson, 12.95 acres, $340,000
- James P. Hatch to Jeffrey R. Jeter, no description listed, $507,950
- Chance W. Henry to Aaron Chase Davidson, 2.166 acres, $300,000
- S. Anne Hite to Joel T. Kees, lot, Stoneridge Townhomes, $279,950
- Stephen F. Holland to Hamid Divovic, lot, Knollwood, $303,000
- Anne H. Huffman to Daryl R. Markham, lot, Steeplechase, $439,000
- Hungate Fields to Erbo Construction, 6 lots, The Preserve at Ashley, $492,000
- Hungate Fields to Kent H. Heath, lot, The Preserve at Ashley, $85,000
- Benjamin B. Jackson to Heidi Boothe, lot, Greenacres, $295,000
- Russell G. Kayser to Jill M. Hufford, 10.992 acres, $170,000
- James C. Kearns III to Dorothy G. Kearns, 1 acre, gift deed
- Nadine R. Kelley to Bohdan R. Tachenko, lot, $337,500
- Susan P. Kilmer to Andrew C. Harrison, lot, Lake Forest, $290,000
- Jimmy Yong Kim to Benjamin Charlet, lot, Tinkerview Gardens, $407,950
- David J. Kistner to Nomad Acquisitions, 20 acres, $55,008.78
- Kevin J. Kranenburg to Randy L. Dennis, 0.07 acre, $280,000
- David L. Lawrence to Scott L. Lawrence, 0.891 acre, gift deed
- James M. Lewis II to Anna M. Mairs, 0.5152 acre, $69,000
- Shana L. Linthicum to Paul Joseph, 2.10 acres, $309,000
- Margaret G. Loyd to Appalachian Prime Properties, 2 parcels, $30,000
- James A. McClure to Sarah L. Dogan, 3.136 acres, Diamondback, $201,800
- Preston C. McDaniel to Ryan S. Firebaugh, 1 acre, $190,000
- Lewis A. Merchant to Derek W. Ferguson, 0.494 acre, $130,000
- Glenn D. Metheny to Patrick L. Metheny, 2 parcels, $200,000
- Matthew C. Miller to Laymill 2009, 2 tracts, $0
- Robin T. Moore to Dylan F. Bryan, 5 acres, $250,000
- Michael D. Muse to Antler Ventures, 6.974 acres, $340,000
- Brian K. Neal to Micah S. Rae, 3 acres, $26,000
- Nikki Properties to Gallimore, LLC, lot, White Oak Estates, $170,000
- Duane D. Parr Jr. to Richard Lis, 14.l25 acres, $246,000, and 0.35 acre, $4,000
- Poplar Knoll to Anne H. Huffman, lot, Woodridge, $50,000
- David L. Powers to Melinda G. Powers, 1/3 interest in parcel, gift deed
- Ras Trustee Services to Herb Smith Inc., 2.266 acres, $150,000
- Barry L. Riddleberger to Brookview, 0.533-acre lot, $250,000
- Carolyn A. Riddleberger to Brookview, 2 parcels, $25,500
- Joseph B. Routhier to Kimberly R. Aldrich, 4 acres, $285,000
- Joyce Rutledge to MGB Properties of Roanoke, lot, Rainbow Forest, $194,300
- Eula J. Sears to Sarah Bowman, lot, Tinkerview Townhouses, $164,950
- Douglas W. Simmons to Douglas Keffer, lot, Sanderson Ridge, $430,000
- Kayla M. Sloggett to Christine Dulaney, 2 parcels, $8,000
- Robert L. Smith to John W. Jones Jr., 25.455 acres, $235,000
- Ronald L. Sodam to Michelle D. Hairfield, 0.574-acre lot, $530,000
- Douglas F. Soriano to Crystal R. Clayton, 6.3602 acres, $640,000
- Mark Sowder to Sowder Homes, lot, Tinkerview Townhouses, gift deed
- Stateson Homes to Hannah John, lot, Daleville Town Center, $507,660
- Stateson Homes to Dana Lusk, lot, Daleville Town Center, $379,525
- Stateson Homes to Jacob Dietels, Daleville Town Center, $335,795
- Stateson Homes to Lauren E. Ball, lot, Daleville Town Center, $338,730
- Stateson Homes to Robert A. McLucas, lot, Daleville Town Center, $575,935
- Stateson Homes to Jason Yetter, lot, Daleville Town Center, $373,345
- Stateson Homes to Faith Morakinyo, lot, Daleville Town Center, $334,105
- Jessica L. Stickney to Michael A. Munson, lot, Blue Ridge Heights, $215,000
- F. Lindsey Stinnett to Amy Stinnett White, 2 parcels, gift deed
- Floyd Lindsey Stinnett to Amy Stinnett White, 6 parcels, gift deed
- Christopher C. Straub to Cody J. Feury, lot, $230,000
- Sunny Family Properties to Bergsten Investments, 0.517-acre lot, $325,000
- Wendellyn Howell Tackett to Connie C. Beheler, 2.252 acres, $327,500
- Thomas E. Taylor Jr. to Brendan Lavery, lot, Runaway Village, $212,000
- Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Kevin C. Stout, lot, Timber Ridge, $180,000
- Eric W. Thorne to Frederick C. Walters III, lot, Rainbow Forest, $305,000
- Alvin R. Thrasher to Rocky Top Properties, 0.93 acre, $125,000
- Rena A. Tizzard to Christopher Ray West, 1.250 acres, $170,000
- Janice Ann Vanness to Gary L. Britt, parcel, $15,000
- Linda G. Webb to Melissa Thode, 2 lots, Country View Estates, $350,000
- Penny M. Williams to Malachi Q. Maisonneuve, 0.839 acre, $193,000
- Sean O. Wilson to Robert J. Winfield, lot, Ashley Plantation, $760,000
- Jane H. Wright to Christopher David Wright, 9.079 acres, Montgomery Acres, gift deed
Leave a Reply