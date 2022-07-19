Jam on the James this Saturday, July 23 during Buchanan’s Fifth Annual Reggae By The River on the Buchanan Town Park at 485 Lowe Street.

Gates open to the public at 4:30 p.m. with performances by The Ambassador from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and Lazy Man Dub Band from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. Admission is $10 at the gate. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating; no pets and no outside coolers or outside food.

Music kicks off with Stephen Gabriel Lewis, The Ambassador. The Ambassador stands out among others by displaying a strong, soulful vocal presence combined with upbeat rhythms. His music flows seamlessly from stock reggae beats to bluesy grooves infused with rock and hip-hop. The Ambassador has shared the stage with acts like Midnite, the Wailers, Steel Pulse, Stick Figure, Xavier Rudd, Mike Pinto, The Movement and more.

The evening’s performances culminate with Lazy Mab Dub Band. Lazy Man brings a Ska Roots, Rock, Reggae sound. The band has shared the stage with the Original Wailers, John Brown’s Body, Culture and the Wailers. The band has a powerful horn section laced with authentic Reggae rhythms

In addition to the music, food will include Island Wheels Food Truck and Blue Ridge Cider Donuts. In addition, the Park Food Concession Stands will be offering the Buchanan Chili Burgers, Hot Dogs, Petros, Ice Cream and World Famous Fries. Adult beverages will be available from PA Short with proper ID.

Activities for children include sprinklers, bubbles, and an art wall, while everyone can take advantage of the opportunity to tie die their own festival shirt for $15.

Visitors are requested to leave their pets at home. The crowded event creates an environment that is not conducive to pets.

For more information, call 540-254-1212.