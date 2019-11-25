The following land transfers were recorded in the Botetourt County Courthouse in October. Only the names of the seller and buyer are listed; there may be others.
- ALG Trustee, LLC to US Bank Trust, lot, Botetourt Forest, $108,000
- American Lebanese Syrian Association to Justin R. Dodd, lot, Orchards of Ashley, $0
- Linda H. Bannister to Melissa Smallwood, lot, $175,000
- Richard W. Bishop to Thomas A. Young, 1.7326 acres, $290,300
- Botetourt County Historical Society to Robert A. McRae, Executor, 3.864-acre lot, $0 quit claim deed
- Brian Bowen to William Lee Meador, lot, Archway Estates, $329,000
- Calvin D. Brads to Jacob Anderson, 0.730-acre lot, T.D. Evans Farm, gift deed
- Diane McCoy Buchanan to Susan B. Thompson, parcel, $90,000
- Cheryl Buhrman to Robert A. McRae, Executor, 3.864-acre lot, $54,000
- BWL Properties to Juno, LLC, 0.281 acre, $280,000
- Charles E. Carter Jr., Executor to Alexus R. Dotson, lot, $73,000
- Jason T. Cavagnaro to Thomas Allen, lot, Appletree West, $307,500
- Scott M. Clause to Rocky Top Farm, 3.41 acres, $178,000
- CMH Homes to Donta A. Wright, 2.922 acres, $190,000
- Paula H. Covey to David S. Jackson, lot, Rainbow Forest, $100,000
- Robert David Crocker to Timothy R. Joyce, 6.349 acres, $188,000
- Polly Ann Crouch to David R. Skovranko, 1.39 acres, $30,000
- James H. Crumley to Springwood Properties, 92.459 acres, gift deed
- Michael Decapite to Christopher A. Martin, 2.835 acres, $99,500
- Donald K. Dent II to David L. Gray, lot, Cambridge, $218,500
- Kathy R. Dillon to WTH, LLC, 5 acres, $225,000
- Steven A. Dogan to Christopher A. Dogan, 2 parcels, $142,000
- Elotia M. Downey to Elotia M. Downey, parcels, gift deed
- David F. Downs to Jason L. Pauley, 20.537 acres, $108,000
- Douglas Dyer to Nathan S. Falls, lot, Jefferson Hills, $155,000
- Equity Trustees to BKC Properties, parcel, $65,000
- ESF, LLC to MW Dunbar Construction, lot, Cottages of Steeplechase, $53,000
- Alexander D. Ewen to Kerry A. Hershey, 21.24 acres, $46,000
- George P. Ewen to Kerry A. Hershey, 21.24 acres, $46,000
- Florence P. Fahrbach to Fahrbach Joint Revocable Trust, 8.45 acres, parcel and 11.41 acres, $0
- Hermania Ferguson to Ray Oostkyk, Trustee, parcel, $43,800
- Aaron Levi Fitzgerald to Noah A. Thomas, 1.296-acre lot, $166,000
- Robert L. Frank to Scott A. Ray, lot, Sommersby, $365,000
- Christina D. Freeman to Linda L. Zeboskey, parcel, gift deed
- Bryan Galazka to Qin Zhang, lot, Appletree West, $309,000
- Chad G. Getyina to Susan Hefler, 27.705 acres, $430,000
- Archie L. Grant to Richard L. Peterson, lot, DalNita Hills, $227,500
- Ryan C. Greer to Dylan C. Kiger, lot, $150,000
- Hazel St.Clair Hall to Lucy May Bailey, 1.4150 acres, $33,500
- Donald M. Helms to D. Scott Helms, parcel, gift deed
- Elizabeth T. Henson to Dianne M. Roberson, lot, Applewood Estates, $260,000
- Peter P. Hoefling Sr. to David Barger, lot, $309,000
- Luther C. Huffman Jr. to Michael Wingfield Sr., 6.232 acres, $522,500
- Joseph W. Iskandar to Nathan S. Powers, 3.18 acres, $115,000
- Angela M. Kinman to Robert F. Moore, 2.250 acres, $405,000
- Ronald E. Kumm to Nicholas T. Kern, Trustee, 20.470 acres, $36,846
- Michael Labrie to Brenda Graybill, lot, Greenacres, $230,000
- Dennis R. Laliberte to Daryl Snead, lot, Steeplechase, $349,000
- James E. Linkenhoker to Shawn M. Nicely, 15.667 acres, gift deed
- Karen Long to Tracy A. Rudy, lot, $249,950
- Dreama D. Looney to Inez M. Crouse, 2 parcels, $0 quit claim deed
- Larry W. Marshall to D&L Stiltner Rental Property, 1.093 acre, $0
- Ashley A. McClung to Joshua D. Seale, 7.1 acres, $155,000
- Raymond E. McCoy to Diane McCoy Buchanan, parcel, gift deed
- Richard S. McFetters to Stuart L. Lewis, lot, Brookfield, $325,000
- Robert A. McRae, Executor to Lucey Cheyenne Farm, LLC, 314.010 acres, $451,975
- Fred Meisner to Jonathan K. Wolfe, lot, Ashley Plantation, $1,165,000
- Linda N. Miller to James R. Parker, lot, Wetherwood, $280,000
- Shirley S. Mills to Nicole Lovell, 1 acre, gift deed
- Moore Investment Corp. to H&B Builders, 2 lots, $60,000
- Anthony D. Nicely to Shawn H. Nicely, 15.667 acres, gift deed
- Jacob Nolan to Joshua M. Rose, 5.112 acres, $280,000
- Open Space Institute Land Trust to United States of America, 4,664.50 acres, $5,000,000
- Ronnie L. Page to Ian C. Graham, lot, $122,000
- Virginia A. Painter to Erin K. Thomas, 2 trats, $140,000
- Robert C. Patten Jr. to David C. Miller, Trustee, 36.768 acres, $850,000
- Pineapple Properties to Leon W. LeFlore, 2 properties, $109,000
- PND, LLC to JMA Hospitality, 3.451 acres, $3,100,000
- John K. Prillaman, Trustee to BKC Properties, 1.296 acres, $10,500
- RAS Trustee Services to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., 0.3673 acre, $114,796.88
- Sherry Rucker to Jean W. McClure, 2 acres, gift deed
- Earl R. Ruggles to George K. Hill, no description listed, $329,000
- Samuel I. White, Trustee to Freedom First Federal Credit Union, 8.629-acre lot, Santillane, $126,500
- Mary Beth Schulz, Trustee to Robert G. Theimer III, 1.744 acres, $0
- Deborah E. Scott to Ronald W. Morris, lot, Peachtree Valley, $80,000
- Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Cedar Land Trust, 2 lots, $22,000
- Donald G. Short, Trustee to Albert Clayton Gibson, 0.434 acre, $16,000
- Chad W. Smith to Halie L. Farris, lot, Lackey Subdivision, $154,500
- James W. Smith to Ricky D. Woods, 5 acres, $70,000
- Patricia M. Snyder to David L. Byler, 2.657 acres, $215,000
- James Randolph Spence to Lucas S. Sevison, 2 parcels, $181,000
- Stateson Homes to Robert Mauck, lot, Daleville Town Center, $287,375
- Stateson Homes to Mary A. Stickler, lot, Daleville Town Center, $473,890
- Stateson Homes to Lauren B. Fraedrich, lot, Daleville Town Center, $283,370
- Stateson Homes to Daniel R. Marshall, lot, Daleville Town Center, $286,515
- Stateson Homes to LJJH Properties, lot, Daleville Town center, $271,405
- Stateson Homes to Jeffrey A. Johnson, lot, Daleville Town Center, $452,770
- Debra P. Steele to RYT, LLC, no description listed, $75,100
- Surety Trustees to Herb Smith Inc., parcel, $163,900
- Sweet Cedar, LLC to Land at Crooked Run, LLC, tract, $267,000
- Richard B. Thrasher Jr. to Ralph V. Owen, 2 lots, Tinkerview Townhomes, $133,000
- Dottie M. Underwood to WBH Inc., parcel, $100,000
- Catherine Walker, Trustee to Mounir Melki, lot, Peachtree Valley, $133,500
- Edward Wallace to Richard Lee, 8 acres, $575,000
- Scott T. Warman to Jacob Nolan, 2.2338 acres, $295,000
- Rocky S. Washburn Jr. to Derek A. Garrett, lot, $130,000
- WBH Inc. to Justino S. Sierra, parcel, $30,000
- Carol Sue Wertz to Sandra G. Tunnell, lot, $365,000
- Alton W. West III to Colton K. Bryan, 2 parcels, $126,000
- Neal S. Williams to Adam J. Fajardo, lot, Steeplechase, $351,000
- Michael G. Woodson to Gary R. Woodson, lot, gift deed
- Charles J. Woody to Joshua S. Harvey, lot, Tinkerview Gardens, $165,500
- Christopher G. Wyatt to Travis C. Sutphin, lot, Knollwood, $171,950