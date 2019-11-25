The following land transfers were recorded in the Botetourt County Courthouse in October. Only the names of the seller and buyer are listed; there may be others.

ALG Trustee, LLC to US Bank Trust, lot, Botetourt Forest, $108,000

American Lebanese Syrian Association to Justin R. Dodd, lot, Orchards of Ashley, $0

Linda H. Bannister to Melissa Smallwood, lot, $175,000

Richard W. Bishop to Thomas A. Young, 1.7326 acres, $290,300

Botetourt County Historical Society to Robert A. McRae, Executor, 3.864-acre lot, $0 quit claim deed

Brian Bowen to William Lee Meador, lot, Archway Estates, $329,000

Calvin D. Brads to Jacob Anderson, 0.730-acre lot, T.D. Evans Farm, gift deed

Diane McCoy Buchanan to Susan B. Thompson, parcel, $90,000

Cheryl Buhrman to Robert A. McRae, Executor, 3.864-acre lot, $54,000

BWL Properties to Juno, LLC, 0.281 acre, $280,000

Charles E. Carter Jr., Executor to Alexus R. Dotson, lot, $73,000

Jason T. Cavagnaro to Thomas Allen, lot, Appletree West, $307,500

Scott M. Clause to Rocky Top Farm, 3.41 acres, $178,000

CMH Homes to Donta A. Wright, 2.922 acres, $190,000

Paula H. Covey to David S. Jackson, lot, Rainbow Forest, $100,000

Robert David Crocker to Timothy R. Joyce, 6.349 acres, $188,000

Polly Ann Crouch to David R. Skovranko, 1.39 acres, $30,000

James H. Crumley to Springwood Properties, 92.459 acres, gift deed

Michael Decapite to Christopher A. Martin, 2.835 acres, $99,500

Donald K. Dent II to David L. Gray, lot, Cambridge, $218,500

Kathy R. Dillon to WTH, LLC, 5 acres, $225,000

Steven A. Dogan to Christopher A. Dogan, 2 parcels, $142,000

Elotia M. Downey to Elotia M. Downey, parcels, gift deed

David F. Downs to Jason L. Pauley, 20.537 acres, $108,000

Douglas Dyer to Nathan S. Falls, lot, Jefferson Hills, $155,000

Equity Trustees to BKC Properties, parcel, $65,000

ESF, LLC to MW Dunbar Construction, lot, Cottages of Steeplechase, $53,000

Alexander D. Ewen to Kerry A. Hershey, 21.24 acres, $46,000

George P. Ewen to Kerry A. Hershey, 21.24 acres, $46,000

Florence P. Fahrbach to Fahrbach Joint Revocable Trust, 8.45 acres, parcel and 11.41 acres, $0

Hermania Ferguson to Ray Oostkyk, Trustee, parcel, $43,800

Aaron Levi Fitzgerald to Noah A. Thomas, 1.296-acre lot, $166,000

Robert L. Frank to Scott A. Ray, lot, Sommersby, $365,000

Christina D. Freeman to Linda L. Zeboskey, parcel, gift deed

Bryan Galazka to Qin Zhang, lot, Appletree West, $309,000

Chad G. Getyina to Susan Hefler, 27.705 acres, $430,000

Archie L. Grant to Richard L. Peterson, lot, DalNita Hills, $227,500

Ryan C. Greer to Dylan C. Kiger, lot, $150,000

Hazel St.Clair Hall to Lucy May Bailey, 1.4150 acres, $33,500

Donald M. Helms to D. Scott Helms, parcel, gift deed

Elizabeth T. Henson to Dianne M. Roberson, lot, Applewood Estates, $260,000

Peter P. Hoefling Sr. to David Barger, lot, $309,000

Luther C. Huffman Jr. to Michael Wingfield Sr., 6.232 acres, $522,500

Joseph W. Iskandar to Nathan S. Powers, 3.18 acres, $115,000

Angela M. Kinman to Robert F. Moore, 2.250 acres, $405,000

Ronald E. Kumm to Nicholas T. Kern, Trustee, 20.470 acres, $36,846

Michael Labrie to Brenda Graybill, lot, Greenacres, $230,000

Dennis R. Laliberte to Daryl Snead, lot, Steeplechase, $349,000

James E. Linkenhoker to Shawn M. Nicely, 15.667 acres, gift deed

Karen Long to Tracy A. Rudy, lot, $249,950

Dreama D. Looney to Inez M. Crouse, 2 parcels, $0 quit claim deed

Larry W. Marshall to D&L Stiltner Rental Property, 1.093 acre, $0

Ashley A. McClung to Joshua D. Seale, 7.1 acres, $155,000

Raymond E. McCoy to Diane McCoy Buchanan, parcel, gift deed

Richard S. McFetters to Stuart L. Lewis, lot, Brookfield, $325,000

Robert A. McRae, Executor to Lucey Cheyenne Farm, LLC, 314.010 acres, $451,975

Fred Meisner to Jonathan K. Wolfe, lot, Ashley Plantation, $1,165,000

Linda N. Miller to James R. Parker, lot, Wetherwood, $280,000

Shirley S. Mills to Nicole Lovell, 1 acre, gift deed

Moore Investment Corp. to H&B Builders, 2 lots, $60,000

Anthony D. Nicely to Shawn H. Nicely, 15.667 acres, gift deed

Jacob Nolan to Joshua M. Rose, 5.112 acres, $280,000

Open Space Institute Land Trust to United States of America, 4,664.50 acres, $5,000,000

Ronnie L. Page to Ian C. Graham, lot, $122,000

Virginia A. Painter to Erin K. Thomas, 2 trats, $140,000

Robert C. Patten Jr. to David C. Miller, Trustee, 36.768 acres, $850,000

Pineapple Properties to Leon W. LeFlore, 2 properties, $109,000

PND, LLC to JMA Hospitality, 3.451 acres, $3,100,000

John K. Prillaman, Trustee to BKC Properties, 1.296 acres, $10,500

RAS Trustee Services to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., 0.3673 acre, $114,796.88

Sherry Rucker to Jean W. McClure, 2 acres, gift deed

Earl R. Ruggles to George K. Hill, no description listed, $329,000

Samuel I. White, Trustee to Freedom First Federal Credit Union, 8.629-acre lot, Santillane, $126,500

Mary Beth Schulz, Trustee to Robert G. Theimer III, 1.744 acres, $0

Deborah E. Scott to Ronald W. Morris, lot, Peachtree Valley, $80,000

Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Cedar Land Trust, 2 lots, $22,000

Donald G. Short, Trustee to Albert Clayton Gibson, 0.434 acre, $16,000

Chad W. Smith to Halie L. Farris, lot, Lackey Subdivision, $154,500

James W. Smith to Ricky D. Woods, 5 acres, $70,000

Patricia M. Snyder to David L. Byler, 2.657 acres, $215,000

James Randolph Spence to Lucas S. Sevison, 2 parcels, $181,000

Stateson Homes to Robert Mauck, lot, Daleville Town Center, $287,375

Stateson Homes to Mary A. Stickler, lot, Daleville Town Center, $473,890

Stateson Homes to Lauren B. Fraedrich, lot, Daleville Town Center, $283,370

Stateson Homes to Daniel R. Marshall, lot, Daleville Town Center, $286,515

Stateson Homes to LJJH Properties, lot, Daleville Town center, $271,405

Stateson Homes to Jeffrey A. Johnson, lot, Daleville Town Center, $452,770

Debra P. Steele to RYT, LLC, no description listed, $75,100

Surety Trustees to Herb Smith Inc., parcel, $163,900

Sweet Cedar, LLC to Land at Crooked Run, LLC, tract, $267,000

Richard B. Thrasher Jr. to Ralph V. Owen, 2 lots, Tinkerview Townhomes, $133,000

Dottie M. Underwood to WBH Inc., parcel, $100,000

Catherine Walker, Trustee to Mounir Melki, lot, Peachtree Valley, $133,500

Edward Wallace to Richard Lee, 8 acres, $575,000

Scott T. Warman to Jacob Nolan, 2.2338 acres, $295,000

Rocky S. Washburn Jr. to Derek A. Garrett, lot, $130,000

WBH Inc. to Justino S. Sierra, parcel, $30,000

Carol Sue Wertz to Sandra G. Tunnell, lot, $365,000

Alton W. West III to Colton K. Bryan, 2 parcels, $126,000

Neal S. Williams to Adam J. Fajardo, lot, Steeplechase, $351,000

Michael G. Woodson to Gary R. Woodson, lot, gift deed

Charles J. Woody to Joshua S. Harvey, lot, Tinkerview Gardens, $165,500

Christopher G. Wyatt to Travis C. Sutphin, lot, Knollwood, $171,950