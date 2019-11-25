Botetourt County is hosting a Small Business Summit on December 5, in partnership with the Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center to celebrate small businesses in Botetourt County. It will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Greenfield Education and Training Center in Daleville. There is no charge to attend.

Aaron Arnett, with Arnett Muldrow, will be the keynote speaker. Arnett will share the findings from the last 10 months of research compiled from the Small Business Outdoor Recreation and Eco-Agri Tourism Research project. He will also share strategies for marketing and business development, reveal gaps in the market and opportunities for businesses getting ready to get started, and offer suggestions for entrepreneurs who have opened businesses and are growing and expanding.

Additionally, Botetourt County will be announcing several new initiatives to support small businesses, including efforts for 2020. A resource fair will also be available to connect current and future entrepreneurs with the individuals who support the regional entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Space is limited; register online at https://bit.ly/2CiTyxz by December 3