On January 6, 2020, Cynthia (Cindy) Kessler Lanford passed away peacefully at home after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.

Cindy was born May 17, 1959 in Daleville to Eugene and Faye Kessler. Cindy was a long-time employee of U.S. Foodservice and a member of Daleville Baptist Church. Cindy loved the beach, flowers, and her beloved dog Abbi.

She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Kessler; and sister Linda Benson. She is survived by her loving husband, Ken Lanford; daughter, Morgan Sklar and husband Chris; daughter, Carly Lanford; son, Evan Lanford; mother, Faye Kessler; sister, Karen Wickham and husband Jimmy; and brother, Chris Kessler. She also had numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins that loved her dearly. Her doctors at Blue Ridge Cancer Center, Dr. Matthew Skelton and Nurse Practitioner Jolee Preston, provided Cindy with top-notch care throughout her diagnosis and treatment.

The family accepted friends at Oakey’s East Chapel for visitation on Friday, January 10, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service was held on Saturday, January 11, at Daleville Baptist Church at 11 a.m. followed by graveside service in Daleville Cemetery.