Blue Ridge Towers is proposing to build a

199-foot tall monopole telecommunications tower at the address 15057 Lee Highway, Buchanan, Botetourt County, Virginia 24066. The site is located at Latitude 37° 30’ 15.42”, Longitude -79° 44’ 48.59” (Degrees Minutes Seconds). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30-days from the date of this publication to:

Geo-Technology Associates, Inc.,

ATTN: Mr. Jason Golden, 43760 Trade Center Place, Suite 110, Sterling, Virginia, 20166 or submitted by telephone to Mr. Golden at

(703) 478-0055.