Members of the Lord Botetourt FFA Chapter competed in District Forestry Contest on Tuesday, Oct. 15. The senior team of Brennan Corell, Ethan Ruble, Faith Settle and Regan Hall placed second, and Aviana Wilson placed first. The junior team of Nathan Badgley, placed first, Reagan Carter, placed second, and Victoria Forbes, placed third. The junior team also placed first overall and both teams moved on to Regionals. The senior team placed second overall and Reagan Hall placed fourth high individual. The junior team placed fifth overall at the Regional level.

