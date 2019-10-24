Lions from the Daleville/Fincastle Lions Club volunteered to help at the Troutville Fire Department Golf Tournament held at Ashley Plantation on Friday, Oct. 18. They posted signs, spotted holes, helped with the 50/50 and raffle tickets, and various other set up details. Several Lions are volunteers with the fire department. The money raised at the event will be used to award scholarships to a student at Lord Botetourt and a student at James River who is interested in going into fire, rescue and/or police work.

