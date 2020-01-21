The Lord Botetourt swim teams played host to William Byrd and Roanoke Catholic last Thursday at the Botetourt Y, with the LB girls winning over both teams.

In girls competition, the team of Kate Ryan, Katie Cross, Miranda Kirtley and Sophie Rakes won the 200 IM relay. Kirtley also won the 200 freestyle, while Hattie Butler and Hannah Dillion finished third and fourth, respectively.

Madelynn Sprouse finished second in the 200 IM, and Cross and Rakes finished fourth and fifth. In 50 free competition, Ryan finished second and Isabelle Fletcher finished fourth. Kirtley won the 100 fly, and Cross finished fourth in that event. Rakes and Butler took first and second in the 100 free, while Ryan and Keely McNamara finished second and fourth in the 500 free.

Dillon, Taylor Lisle and Fletcher finished third, fourth, and fifth in the 100 backstroke. Madelynn Sprouse won the 100 breast, with Sidney Saunders finished fifth. And the relay team of Ryan, Sprouse, Cross and Rakes won the 400 free relay.

In boys competition, the 200 IM relay team of Cooper Dehr, Griffin Davidson, James Lively and Jacob Hodnett finished third. Aiden Jones and Evan Poff finished third and fifth in the 200 freestyle. Lively and Davidson finished third and fifth in the 200 IM. Hodnett and Andres Hernandez finished third and fifth in the 50 free. Dehr won the 100 fly, while Davidson, Jones and Hodnett finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively. Lively finished fourth in the 500 free. The 200 free relay of Jones, Davidson, Lively and Dehr finished first. Dehr finished third in backstroke, while Poff took fourth in the 100 breast, and the 400 relay of Jones, Poff, Hernandex and Hodnett finished third.

The Cavaliers were scheduled to be back in the pool Tuesday night at the Salem Y and on Thursday they’ll host Glenvar and Alleghany at the Botetourt Family YMCA.