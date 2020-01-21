On January 15 the James River swim team hosted the annual Swim for the Cure meet at the Botetourt Family YMCA.

James River has held this meet for several years to raise awareness about cancer. Several high schools participated in the meet, including Glenvar, Radford, George Wythe, Rural Retreat, Fort Chiswell and Parry McCluer.

James River’s boys team went 5-1 in competition and the girls team was 3-3 against participating schools. James River had several highlights from the meet. Senior captain Caleb Meador finished first in the 200 and 500 freestyle. Junior captain Sydney Wilson won her two events, the 200 free and 100 butterfly. Other notable performances were by Owen Marshall with a 4th in the 50 free and Ellie Holtler in the 500 free.

The Knights also competed at the Wytheville County High School Invitational Meet last Friday. The boys team finished first overall in competition with 96 points against seven other teams and the girls team finished 5th overall with 63 points against six other teams.

The boys Medley Team of Nathan Eztler, Cole Barger, Dillon Minnix and Owen Marshall finished second. The girls 400 Relay Team of Megan Cox, Kelsi Hammons, Norah Jones and Sydney Wilson placed 2nd overall. Other top places and performances demonstrated during the meet were Caleb Meador, 2nd in the 200 free and 100 breaststroke and Sydney Wilson with a 2nd overall in the 200 free, Dillon Minnix, 50 free, Kaylee Cox, 200 IM, Megan Cox, 100 backstroke and Mackenzie Alford, 100 free.

Tonight, James River will be at the Franklin County YMCA to swim against Franklin County High School, and on Thursday, January 30, River will be hosting four teams at the Botetourt Family YMCA at 7 p.m. It will also be Senior Night to recognize graduating swimmers.

1 of 2