The Virginia High School League 2019 Class 3 all-state football team was announced this week and Lord Botetourt was well represented. The Cavaliers had six players named to the first team and two to the second team.

“Not bad, and only two seniors in the group,” said LB coach Jamie Harless. “That was a great accomplishment on their part. I know how hard they worked.”

The two seniors are Isiah Stephens at linebacker and Gage Basham on the offensive line. Four juniors from LB were also named to the first, Xavier Stephens at defensive line, Hunter Rice at running back and offensive linemen Troy Everett and Colston Powers. Junior Kyle Arnholt was a second team selection at defensive back and Mikey Rago, also a junior, was the second team punter.

Hopewell junior all-purpose back/kick returner TreVeyon Henderson (5-11, 195) was selected Class 3 Offensive Player of the Year. Henderson was also the first-team selection at kick returner and Hopewell senior defensive lineman Keyon Williams (6-0, 235) was selected Class 3 Defensive Player of the Year. Hopewell head coach Ricky Irby was named Class 3 Coach of the Year after leading the Blue Devils to a 15-0 record with a 35-7 win over Lord Botetourt in the Class 3 finals.

Each all-state selection committee is composed of eight football coaches, with two from each Region.

