The Lord Botetourt volleyball team has qualified for a run at a third straight state tournament championship. The two time state champion Cavaliers will open defense of their crown on Saturday night.

At press time it was still to be determined where Saturday night’s state quarterfinal match would be played. Botetourt and Hidden Valley were scheduled to play for the Region 3D championship on Tuesday in Daleville, but results were too late for publication. The winner will host the Region 3C champ on Saturday and the 3D runner-up will go to the site of the 3C champ.

The Region 3C final is between Rustburg and Fort Defiance. So, if LB was victorious on Tuesday the Cavaliers would host the loser of that match on Saturday in Daleville at 6 p.m. Saturday’s winner would then advance to the state semifinals on Tuesday, November 19, and if LB is still alive the Cavaliers would also host that one.

The state championship match will be at the Salem Civic Center once again. The championships for Class 1, 2 and 3 are all in Salem with the Class 3 match scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 23.

“The girls are excited and motivated,” said LB coach Julie Conner. “When tournament time comes around they get energized and they’ve been playing really well.”

Botetourt cruised by two teams in the Region 3D tournament last week, winning both matches in three sets. LB played Northside in the quarterfinal round and won 25-9, 25-19 and 25-11 as Jordyn Kepler had 42 assists. Miette Veldman had 19 kills while Ryanna Clark had 16 and Taylor Robertson had 10.

On Thursday night LB hosted Tunstall, who had beaten William Byrd in a quarterfinal match. The Cavs had no trouble with the Trojans, winning 25-16, 25-18 and 25-12. Veldman led with 12 kills while Clark, Robertson and Parker Hudson had seven each. Kepler had 29 assists and Kenleigh Gunter had 10 digs for LB.

The win lifted the Cavaliers to 27-0 on the season. Hidden Valley was 23-4 prior to Tuesday’s match in Daleville. Botetourt had not lost a set all season to that point.

“Their goal is to win a third straight championship,” said Conner. “They really enjoy playing and they’re having a lot of fun.”

1 of 5