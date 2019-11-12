Giles, the top seeded team in the Region 2C volleyball tournament, defeated James River last week to eliminate the Knights from post-season play. The Spartans won in three sets in Pearisburg.

River came in as the ninth seed and won an opening round match over Chatham, setting up a showdown with Giles a night later. The Spartans won that won 25-14, 25-17 and 25-18. Giles was then upset by fourth seeded Floyd County, three sets to two, in the semifinal round and is scheduled to meet Radford on Thursday of this week for the Region 2C championship. Floyd and Radford, both Three Rivers District teams, advance to the state tournament.

James River finished the season at 9-16.