The Lord Botetourt and James River swim teams will be competing tonight at the Botetourt YMCA along with Northside and William Fleming. The meet is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Both teams competed in the Southwest Invitational Meet at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center last weekend. For LB, Miranda Kirtley took third overall in the 200 free and many swimmers dropped time in their events.

“We had some fantastic swims for the first meet of the season,” said coach Ashley Safrit.

Top place winner for the James River girls was junior captain Sydney Wilson, who finished 12th in the 100 butterfly. Senior captain Caleb Meador finished 11th in the 500 free for the boys while Cole Barger, Isaac Bell, Nathan Etzler, and Owen Marshall had personal best times in the 50 free.

Last Friday River swam at Rockbridge and beat Parry McCluer but lost to the host Wildcats. The boys’ 200 medley relay and 400 free relay team consisting of Marshall, Meador, Dillon Minnix and Barger finished second. The girl’s 200 free relay team of Adaline Bisese, Kaylee Cox, Norah Jones and Kelsi Hammons finished third.

Other strong performances included Hammons and Mackenzie Alford in the 50 free. Ellie Holter finished fourth overall in 100 backstroke. Wilson was third in her 200 IM and 100 butterfly. Megan Cox finished fourth overall in the 200 and 500 free while competing against a very strong Rockbridge team.

For the River boys, Barger and Nathan Etzler were second in the 100 free and 100 back while Isaac Bell finished fourth overall in the 50 free and 100 backstroke.

