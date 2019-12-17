The Lord Botetourt girls’ and boys’ swim teams both won their first regular season meet on December 11 at the Botetourt YMCA, swimming against James River, Northside, and William Fleming.

In the boys’ competition, the relay team of Cooper Dehr, Griffin Davidson, James Lively, and Jesse Knight won the 200 medley relay. Lively also won the 200 IM and the 500 free while Dehr won the 100 fly and the 100 back and Davidson won the 100 breast.

The 400 relay team of Jacob Hodnett, Davidson, Dehr, and Lively also took top honors. Hodnett and Andres Hernandez swam best times in the 100 free, and Andres also swam a best time in the 50 free.

In girls’ competition, the relay team of Kate Ryan, Katie Cross, Hannah Dillon, and Hattie Butler won the 200 medley relay. Miranda Kirtley won the 200 free and other first went to Cross in the 200 IM, Sophie Rakes in the 50 free and the 100 free, Keeley McNamara in the 100 fly, Ryan in the 100 backstroke, and Madelynn Sprouse in the 100 breaststroke.

Sprouse, Rakes, Kirtley and Cross won the 200 free relay while the combination of Ryan, Dillon, McNamara, and Sprouse won the 400 relay.

Improving their times from last week for the girls team were Cross in the 200 IM and 100 breast, Sprouse in the 200 free and 100 breast, McNamara in the 100 fly, Dillion in the 100 fly, and Rakes and Taylor Lisle in the 50 free.

While River lost to LB the Knights defeated both William Fleming and Northside. Members swam many personal bests, including Caleb Meador in the 500 freestyle, Dillon Minnix in the 50 and 100 freestyle and Megan Cox in the 500 freestyle, each winning their events.

Minnix, Owen Marshall, Cole Barger and Meador finished first in the 200 free relay. The 200 free relay team of Sydney Wilson, Kelsi Hammons, Kaylee Cox, and Megan Cox placed second overall and the 400 free relay team of Megan Cox, Ellie Holter, Adaline Bisese, and Sydney Wilson also placed second in their event. Nathan Etzler, in the 100 backstroke, and Cole Barger, in the 100 breaststroke, both placed second in their respective events.

James River was scheduled to swim at the Salem YMCA Tuesday against host Glenvar, Giles, Narrows, Parry McCluer and William Fleming in their last meet before Christmas break. Last Friday’s meet at Rockbridge was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Botetourt had a meet at the Bedford Y on Tuesday against Franklin County, Staunton River and Altavista before taking a break for the holidays.

