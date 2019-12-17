This burial ground is on private property. There are about 50 graves located on the hill, but only 10 markers. Pleasant Hill Church was located in this area about 1840-1893, and there was a small school. By 1916 or so, members had moved on to Haymakertown near what is now Pleasant Dale.

The 10 markers include Mason Lee, 1825-1909, who appears to be the oldest person there and the only Lee with a marker. It is rumored that he was buried in his Civil War uniform. Other families buried here are Coldwell, Crawford, Huffman, and Jones. Anderson Huffman (1845-1886), Pvt., Co. P, 28th Va. Inf., with a marker; Morgan Lee (1822-1882), a CSA soldier, and his wife, Martha Ann Hall Lee, with no marker; and Morgan Lee, the brother of Mason Lee, may be buried there.

Larry Lee believes there are several more family members buried there with no markers.

Research has proven the following through death certificates and funeral records include Mary Brogan, Aaron Huffman and Lewis Huffman.

Zachariah Lee (1791-1874), father of Mason and Morgan Lee Mary Agnes Brickey (1787-1830), mother of Mason and Morgan Lee Sarah Ann Lavender (born 1832), wife of Mason Lee NAME BIRTH DEATH Brogan, Mary E 27 Feb 1880 2 Jun 1934 Coldwell, Nancy no date 15 May 1881 Collins, Martha 1850 24 Mar 1915 Crawford, Polly no date 21 Mar 1908 Huffman, Aaron 24 Mar 1846 16 Apr 1929 Huffman, Alford Curtis 19 Mar 1918 29 Mar 1924 Huffman, Anderson 6 Feb 1845 10 Jul 1886 Huffman, Elizabeth S. 28 Jul 1856 2 Apr 1935 Huffman, Lewis J. 12 May 1897 13 Oct 1932 Huffman, Polly Ann 1889 1954 Huffman, William Eldee 29 Jun 1909 19 Nov 1928 Huffman, William Taylor 19 Aug 1871 19 Mar 1947 Jones, John Allen 2 Mar 1865 3 May 1931 Jones, Mary J. Walton 1855 1925

These are the proven burials in the Deeds cemetery.

When the cemetery was photographed in 2015, the marker for Mason Lee was visible; in 2019, it was not. This cemetery is on private property, so please ask permission from the landowner before going on the property.

