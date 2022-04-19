The Lord Botetourt High School Touchdown Club held ther first Cavalier Car Show on April 9. The Touchdown Club appreciates the overwhelming amount support from the community. The money raised but the club is used for uniforms, team camp fees, pre-game meals, and other necessary equipment.

The winners were:

Player’s Choice Winner (as voted on by the football players): 1926 Model T owned by an unidentified couple in Fincastle

Coaches Choice (as voted on by the coaches): 1968 Camaro (black one) owned by Darrell Ray

Best in Show: 1939 Ford Custom Coupe (red one) owned by Troy Cook