James River High School is happy to share the return of the Knights of Distinction Award. JRHS is accepting nominations for the annual Knights of Distinction Award. This award is designed to recognize former students, teachers, and staff members who have brought distinction to the school through their service to the school and community, contributions to society, personal character, honesty, and accomplishments in or out of school. A selection committee will choose the final inductee who will be honored at our Senior Award Ceremony on Tuesday, May 17 at 9:30 am. A plaque honoring the inductee will be placed in the school in recognition of the inductee’s achievements. Former student nominees should have departed the school at least 10 years and faculty or staff nominees may no longer be full-time employees of the school. Please go to our JRHS website, https://jrhs.bcps.k12.va.us/ to fill out this form no later than April 29, 2022. Please note that completed nomination forms must have two letters of recommendation included with their submission. Please email questions to Donna Cox at dcox@bcps.k12.va.us.