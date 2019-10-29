Staff report

Town of Buchanan Mayor Craig Bryant and Town Manager Jason Tyree have announced that 12 to 15 new jobs are coming to the town, along with $120,000 in investments.

Richard Reiter, president of Leading-Edge Services, said, “We are proud of our customer service and our dedication to our customers. We are also very proud of our rapid growth in such a short period of time. Leading-Edge Services looks forward to growing and expanding its veteran-owned small business in the Town of Buchanan.”

Leading-Edge Services offers general construction services and specializes in electrical, general contracting, wireless construction, electric vehicle charger installation and project/construction management.

“We are thrilled to welcome Richard Reiter and Leading-Edge Services to the Town of Buchanan,” Bryant said. “This opportunity will bring an immediate impact in the form of area jobs, investments, and revenue growth. For our town to move forward and keep taxes low, we must have businesses like Leading-Edge Services investing in our community.”

Leading-Edge Services will be moving to Main Street in Buchanan. Work is currently under way to restore the property. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house will be scheduled in the future.

“To rural areas, each and every job is a vital component to the financial stability and health of that area,” Tyree said. “Richard and Leading-Edge Services will have a great impact to the Town of Buchanan for many years to come.”

The company is a fully licensed and insured Class A General Contractor in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina West Virginia, Maryland, Kentucky, Ohio and other localities.