Lord Botetourt to honor veterans on November 11

Editor:

In honor of Veterans Day, Lord Botetourt High School would like to honor our area veterans. If you are a LBHS alumni or relative of any LBHS student or faculty, we invite you to join us in a Veterans Day assembly on Monday, Nov. 11. We are asking veterans to report at 9 a.m., with the assembly to being at approximately 9:30. There will be a breakfast to follow.

Please RSVP online at https://forms.gle/48yP5rbZ4mBUfvus6, through email to Julie Burton at jburton@bcps.k12.va.us, or by phone to LBHS at 992-1261 by Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Also, any veteran that is a LBHS alumni or relative of any LBHS students or faculty is encouraged to bring, drop off, or send an 8×10 or smaller photo of yourself (in uniform or not) with your name on the back to be displayed in honor of your service by Friday, Nov. 1. If you would like your photo returned, please mark a contact name of a current student or a return address on the back as well. If you submitted your picture last year, we have a copy on file, and you do not need to resubmit it this year.

If you have any questions, please contact Julie Burton at jburton@bcps.k12.va.usor 992-1261.

Julie Burton

Lord Botetourt High School

Instruction in Botetourt County is not a trivial matter

I had not intended on writing another letter to the Fincastle Herald in support of my friend Dana

McCaleb. But now, for the purposes of clarification, I find that I must.

In her campaign wrap-up letter, Beth Leffel states that the job of a School Board is to “set policy

and govern implementation.” This is 100% accurate, but the work of an effective School Board

is bigger than just that.

Mrs. Leffel then goes on to explain that “as a School Board member it is not my role to direct

how teachers should teach.” The implication here is that there are those among us who think

otherwise.

If that is, in fact, the case, I’d love to have a cup of coffee with them. I’m buying.

Wanting to have meaningful discussion of instruction does not equate to a desire to “direct how

teachers should teach.” It is not “get[ting] into the weeds” nor is it “micromanagement.” Far

from it.

The education of the children entrusted to our school system is serious business and it deserves

our time, attention, and proper respect.

Asking questions about best instructional practices does not put one in opposition to teachers.

Rather, it is part and parcel in advocating for educators and students alike. Not asking questions

is easier. True. But it doesn’t do much for growth or improvement.

Experience on a School Board is not what our School Board lacks. What it lacks is someone with

15 years of classroom experience who understands what happens when the rubber meets the

road.

Dana McCaleb’s understanding of instruction and how schools operate far surpasses that of any

other candidate.

Lastly, to insinuate that a School Board member would even have the ability to “direct how

teachers should teach” is more than misleading. It is disingenuous.

Mrs. Leffel has served elsewhere on a School Board. She should know it just doesn’t work like

that.

Curtis Alderson

Fincastle

Botetourt County’s agriculture roots provide unique opportunities to teach STEM

Editor:

Botetourt County is known for strong agricultural roots that have grown and evolved over the last 250 years. We still have traditional farmers who milk cows, raise beef or grow crops as a means to support their families. We also have farmers who are embracing this relatively new style of farming referred to by the buzzwords agribusiness or agritourism. These men and women have expanded their traditional farms to include events such as quail hunting, concert nights, vineyards, sunflower festivals, pumpkin patches and pick-your-own-many-things…the list goes on and on. The power in this story is that Botetourt is fighting to preserve open spaces and teach others how to love the land.

As I have been thinking of this, another buzzword keeps appearing in my thoughts. The word is “STEM.” Around 15 years ago, the phrase was coined to capture “Science, Technology, Engineering and Math” as an educational theme. I have been trained as a research scientist and worked for decades in the medical field. I have developed and taught STEM summer camps because I love science. But perhaps most importantly, I was raised on a farm and I have been learning real-life STEM concepts since I could toddle out to the tractor to meet my father in the hayfield.

It is a sad misconception that STEM programs are designed primarily for students in advanced classes. STEM should simply be about learning fundamental concepts and applying them with problem-solving activities. There are thousands of examples to make this point, but I will use an agriculturally based story because it is what I know first-hand. STEM is just a part of life for a farmer. You don’t think of it or realize that you are teaching it to your children, it’s just what you do.

At the time I didn’t appreciate it, but I think I got hooked on the “S” (science) when I was about 5 years old. My dad took me into a cornfield on our Botetourt farm to investigate why a newly planted crop was not coming up. He took out his pocket knife and dug up a corn kernel to check for germination. As he explained to me what the seed should look like and how it would sprout and grow, I was amazed at what could be produced from such a tiny little object. Fast forward many years to the day that my seventh grade science teacher led us in an experiment of blood typing. We learned about cells and antibodies and I was fascinated at how life was a complicated but well-orchestrated machine. Best of all, everything I was learning was tied back to everything I knew from the farm. What I know now is that my blessed life of being a little farm kid in Botetourt opened doors to a career in science and ultimately brought me back to promoting and supporting agricultural endeavors.

Anyone who has used math formulas to calculate a spray rate to deliver a herbicide on the farm would be able to calculate an IV drip rate to deliver the correct amount of medicine for a patient. Anyone who has had to repair a piece of machinery in the middle of a field would be able to engineer a new and better machine part for use across an entire industry. And anyone who has sustained and worked a farm has had to learn to embrace new technology in the same way every other career field has had to do it. Botetourt County has a rich agriculture base and numerous opportunities to teach STEM in so many different ways that are applicable to every student. It is my hope that we not lose sight of that.

I am a candidate for a School Board seat in the Fincastle District of Botetourt County. As a part of campaigning I have had the opportunity to field questions about STEM programs in our schools. Doing this has made me realize how tightly tied agricultural was to my education and ultimately to my career. My career path ultimately took me away from the farm but without the farm I would not have found the love in my work. Botetourt County is uniquely suited to teach STEM in ways that are applicable and meaningful to every student, regardless of post-high school plans. As a School Board member I will support problem-based learning, outdoor labs and instruction of the fundamentals integrated in this fabulous buzzword – STEM.

Dr. Elizabeth Leffel

School Board Candidate

Eagle Rock

Davidick an advocate for parents, faculty and students

Editor:

In just a few short days states and counties across the country will have Election Day, and hopefully people will turn out to cast votes to fill elected positions by candidates most closely aligned with their goals and beliefs. In Botetourt County, that includes a number of open positions on the School Board. While I absolutely support my husband, Tim Davidick, in his campaign for a School Board position in the Valley District, my intention in writing this is to help voters in the Valley District understand why he’s running for this position so each one may decide on the best candidate for him/herself.

Many people who know us know our story, but for those who don’t here’s a snapshot. When we moved here in 2008 Tim was offered the opportunity to participate in business development of a startup company in Roanoke. We both saw the opportunity to continue raising our three boys in a very family friendly, slower paced area than the Northern Virginia suburb we lived in. Having both been raised in a small coal mining town in northeastern Pennsylvania, Tim and I had an appreciation for the mountains and rural areas the Roanoke Valley provided. After careful consideration of several areas, we settled in Botetourt County. This in large part was due to the schools and what the school system could offer our boys. We were not disappointed. From elementary through high school, we found teachers who cared and worked countless hours in an effort to challenge and meet the needs of students, some of the best music professionals at each level of education, and sports coaches who cared about their players. This is not to say we agreed with everything and that we didn’t have our own issues to be discussed with administrators. Tim and I also believed that despite our overall positive experience, improvements are needed to allow our kids and our county to progress and move forward to be competitive among Virginia counties.

Our boys are significantly older from when we landed here, and Botetourt County schools assisted (and continue to assist) in guiding each one on his own journey in finding himself. Our oldest is a third year student at the College of William and Mary; our second is a first year student at Virginia Western, with the intention of transferring to a four-year school; the youngest is a junior at Lord Botetourt. All excel academically, musically, and athletically. Additionally, they maintained participation in activities outside of school. That being said, Tim involved himself in each of these areas with each boy. I am not boasting of his involvement; he simply took advantage of each opportunity to be a part of his boys’ lives. Tim gives 100 percent to anything he does. He is not a “yes man” to anyone, not part of a good old boy network, and he is not afraid to be outspoken and actually says what others are afraid to voice in a tactful and thoughtful manner.

Tim believes that not only does the county need to continue offering challenging courses for advanced academics, but also in the need for continued technical education program development. He sees the importance of the arts, agriculture, and sports. Tim has the unique perspective of being an advocate for parents, faculty and students. The ultimate goal is to allow each child to grow in his or her strengths to become productive members of society. There is no political agenda; this is not a platform for a future public office.

Sherryl Davidick

Cloverdale

Supports Davidick for Valley District seat

Editor:

The Valley District School Board seat will be vacated by Michael Beahm at the end of this calendar year. For more than two decades the Valley District has been represented by someone who possesses effective business and fiscal acumen, sound judgment, demonstrated leadership ability, logic, integrity, and high morals consistent with the constituent base. The feet necessary to fill these boots must have already been tested and deemed competent.

This letter serves to support the candidacy of Tim Davidick. Davidick is well known throughout the county and school system as an active and engaged parent, community supporter and participant. I think it is important to note also that Davidick is a seasoned business professional who possesses a depth and breadth of experience and talent that would benefit the Valley District. Our representative must be able to understand large scale budget management, successfully synthesize volumes of information when making decisions and bring work and life experience to the table. Davidick would also represent the Valley District well from a lifestyle similarity, grounded in family, faith, and moral principles central to most constituents.

I urge my neighbors and friends to support Tim Davidick as our Valley District School Board Candidate. I personally do not want to see our School Board representation, and more importantly our students’ academic experience, suffer from a lack of skill, knowledge, or life experience.

Kimberly Brown

Valley District

Leffel has leadership, service, experience for School Board

Editor:

“My husband and I have always planned to return to our roots in Botetourt County,” says Beth Leffel, candidate for the Fincastle District School Board seat. In the meantime, Beth has served as vice-chairman and chairman of a rural Virginia county school board, worked to improve the health and safety of students, taught students pre-school to university level, awarded over 10 awards for meritorious service by both Department of Defense, Chambers of Commerce, and state universities, as well as earned three degrees, two dealing directly with community safety and service.

As a leader in community service, Beth worked and led studies to develop measures to protect the health and safety of citizens for the Food and Drug Administration, National Institutes of Health, United States Research Institute on Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID), the Clarke County School Board, and universities such as the Medical College of Virginia and Virginia Tech. She has served as principal investigator, chief, director, and chief director for departments at these institutions.

Currently, Beth serves on the Eagle Rock Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, the Botetourt County Health Assessment and Community Health Improvement Steering Committee, the National Biodefense Science Board, the Health and Human Resources Subpanel of the Virginia Secure Commonwealth Panel, the National Biodefense Board, as well as the governor-appointed Virginia Secure Commonwealth Panel.

According to Beth, as a member of the Botetourt County School Board, “I will write a plan outlining our mission and pathway of improvement of our schools and to give more opportunities in all areas for success to our students. I will work very hard with the new superintendent to get an organized budget, as well as develop a Capital Improvement Plan to allocate our resources effectively, with citizen input and approval.”

Beth indicates as a member of the Botetourt County School Board, she will be a good listener, available, and respect the opinion of each citizen of Botetourt County. I have known Beth for over 40 years to be a person of her word. Voting for Beth for the Botetourt County School Board will be voting for a candidate with leadership, service, experience and loyalty to our county.

For more specific facts or further information feel free to contact me (540) 798-7645.

Barbara Kolb Holaday

Eagle Rock

Stowell has fresh-minded approach to the law

Editor:

I would like to make comment on the upcoming elections in Botetourt County, primarily, the office of sheriff.

We residents of the county are deserving of a new direction in this important office being sought after by Republicans and Independents alike, including independent, open-minded citizens like William Stowell.

Candidate Stowell has brought to the campaign, a fresh-minded approach to the law and what is necessary to a department enforcing the laws of our jurisdiction. He is a well-spoken individual that has had experience in both the military and independent business management on a personal level. His participation in the public debates during the past few months have given us a glimpse as to his ideas and expectations for serving as sheriff of our county. Anyone interested in his views and thoughts on serving the county as sheriff should browse social media on Facebook and YouTube and prepare to be impressed.

Vote on November 5. It is a responsibility as well as a privilege. William Stowell gets my vote.

Judith Butera

Fincastle

McCaleb has a focus on what students need

Editor:

With the upcoming election, you may realize that there are several candidates running for the Fincastle seat on the School Board. The obvious choice for me is evident. I will be voting for Dana McCaleb.

Unlike other writers, I am an 18-year-old high school senior. I know what students need because I am one. Dana McCaleb has a focus on what the students need because she was a teacher at James River and saw the direct struggles and benefits of being in a classroom. When thinking about this election, the budget is important, but the direct needs of the students are much more crucial. Dana has never lost her connection to kids.

I have had multiple concerns in classes that I’ve taken in the past few years and I see a need for change. If Dana were on the School Board, I would feel comfortable going to her to express my concerns because she is a former teacher and is relatable to students. As a student, I feel that other members are intimidating and wouldn’t hear my voice. Dana would. In seeing a need for change, I feel that I could talk to Dana to help make things better for students who follow in my footsteps.

On Election Day, I strongly encourage you to vote for Dana McCaleb because, in the end, it’s all about the students. Without the students there would be no School Board.

Colin Tickner

JRHS Class of 2020

Vote for experience on School Board

Editor:

Dear Blue Ridge residents, I am seeking your support to continue to serve you as the Blue Ridge representative to the Botetourt County School Board. It has been an honor to serve you in this role for the past 12 years. If you vote at Rainbow Forest Baptist Church or at Colonial Elementary School, I would appreciate your vote.

My wife, children, and I have lived in the Blue Ridge District for 22 years and have supported public education since 1998. Our children have been educated at Colonial, Read Mountain, and Lord Botetourt. We believe our children received a great education and were provided many enriching opportunities to grow.

My top initiatives for the upcoming term are:

Supporting our new superintendent;

Leading our transition to a site-based line item budget;

Moving our Central Office to a “school support center” model; and

Serving on our new School Safety Task Force.

Major Accomplishments during my tenure include:

Multi-year funding to bring Chromebooks to our high schools and middle schools.

Expansion of our Dual Enrollment opportunities and Certification programs at BTEC.

Continued support of our students with two Governor’s Schools.

Consistently working to increase compensation and provide competitive benefits to our employees.

Directly proposed our move to self-insured status three years ago from fully insured status for our medical coverage which resulted in savings for the division.

Supported leasing buses instead of purchasing them. This allowed us to obtain new buses more quickly to replace our aging fleet and reduce up-front capital requirements.

Directly proposed the evaluation of leasing passenger vans instead of buses. We recently took delivery of three new passenger vans and they are providing flexibility and efficiencies that lower our transportation costs.

In May of 2017, we entered into an energy efficiency contract to reduce our total kilowatt usage throughout the school division. I am pleased to report that our first full year (July 1, 2018 – June 30, 2019) in this program resulted in a savings of $432,000. This savings was $12,000 more than the contracted guarantee.

Provided guidance and support to a revision of the CCAP (Community College Access Program) contract to allow home-schooled students residing in Botetourt County the ability to apply for scholarships to attend Virginia Western Community College. CCAP receives no funding from Botetourt County Public Schools.

Construction is under way for our new Colonial Elementary School in Blue Ridge. The first in Blue Ridge since 1936!

I am the only candidate for School Board with experience on our School Board. The past 12 years on our board taught me a tremendous amount about our school system, to include:

Budgets and operations – they are not like private industry.

Personnel compensation structures – not like private industry.

Federal and state mandates and reporting – most without adequate or any funding to support what is required of us.

Partnering with Botetourt County administration to achieve our shared goals.

Complex laws regarding public education – FERPA, HIPPA, Composite Index, IEP, SOQ, Calc Tool, to name a few.

How to deal with complaints – School Board members are limited in our involvement in some matters, as an appeal could ultimately come to the Board.

Rules regarding public meetings, closed sessions, and reporting.

State-required school safety audits – we complete these annually, and a more in-depth audit is required every three years.

Most importantly, I’ve learned and experienced the value of working with others as a team to achieve a common goal; even when some have differing opinions and positions. Now in my 12th year, I’ve had the privilege to work with seven different School Board members, three different school superintendents, three different county administrators, and hundreds of our fantastic employees. I’ve never stopped working to bring awareness and understanding of the need for a new school in Blue Ridge. I’ve worked tirelessly to educate hundreds of residents about our schools and policies when they brought concerns to me. I’ve endeavored to serve every constituent, child, and family, and respected those with whom I’ve agreed and didn’t agree.

To be clear, there is not now, nor has there ever been, a “rubber stamp.” I don’t operate that way.

I’ve spent 18 years working for the families and children of Blue Ridge; serving the past 12 years on the School Board, the prior four as the president of the Blue Ridge Booster Club, and the prior two years on the Colonial PTA Board. I also served as the League Director of the Upward Sports Basketball and Cheerleading program at Rainbow Forest Baptist Church during that program’s first seven years. During my time as Booster Club president, I led the construction of the press box at the large field, the playground at the concessions stand, and the addition of the batting cages between the fields at Blue Ridge Park.

I promised a new school in Blue Ridge and I kept that promise. I look forward to serving as your School Board representative when we move into our new school. While building a new Colonial is a significant accomplishment, we still have ongoing work that needs to be completed. This is not a time for inexperience on the board. My experience is vital to our ability to achieve our goals. With your vote and support, I promise to continue to do my best work for you to keep our schools moving forward.

Thenk you for your consideration and vote on November 5!

Scott Swortzel

Blue Ridge District Member

Botetourt County School Board

Candidate for Re-Election 2019

Davidick has combination of strengths for School Board

Editor:

I endorse and urge the voters of the Valley District to vote for Tim Davidick for their School Board member.

Tim has been active in our county schools since moving to Botetourt 12 years ago. His three sons are products of BCPS with two graduates and one high school junior.

Tim has a combination of strengths that he will bring to the board. He served as the Lord Botetourt High School Parent-Teacher liaison to the School Board and has attended the monthly School Board meetings for the past three years. Tim actively works in supporting student activities such as band. His involvement with coaching youth sports and as a Boy Scout troop leader gives him opportunity for interaction with students and parents. His position as general manager of an electrical supply company brings experience in budget and financial management as well as experience in dealing with customers and personnel. He is also very active in his church.

To continue a strong and competitive Botetourt school system, please cast your vote for Tim Davidick.

Michael W. Beahm

Cloverdale

Lyles Running to Represent Valley District on the School Board

Editor:

Running to represent the Valley District on the Botetourt County School Board has been an incredible honor. I’ve enjoyed meeting so many of you listening to your concerns, and your expectations of your next School Board member.

I entered this race because I believe that the experience I’ve gained from serving on the Roanoke Valley Greenways Commission, and the Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District could be useful to the county. Working with budgets and having to bring people of opposing opinions together to get things done is something I am already experienced in.

I also entered the race because we need an advocate in the Valley District who will work closely with our teachers, our students and parents, and make sure they know they have a voice. We need to expand on the great work we’re doing at BTEC, offering even more programs for students to choose from. School safety must be a top priority for the next School Board. We must find a way to address our declining school age enrollment numbers, our ballooning budget, and work to address our reading test scores. We can work to build a better Botetourt, but it’s going to take a School Board member who is willing to roll up their sleeves and get to work on day one.

I am proud that my campaign has been endorsed by Troutville Mayor David Horton, Republican nominee for Commissioner of Revenue Chris Booth, 2015 candidate for the Valley District School Board seat Donald Helms, former Botetourt County Republican Committee Chairman Paul Graybill Sr., and former candidate for Botetourt County sheriff, Mike Vineyard. We are also honored to have the support of former Congressman Virgil Goode. However, the endorsements I’m most proud of are the ones I’ve earned at the doors.

As you go to the polls next week, I’d humbly ask for your support, and your vote to be your next School Board member for the Valley District. Thank you.

Aaron Lyles

School Board Candidate

Valley District

Swortzel has done an excellent job for Botetourt

Editor:

Like most people who read The Fincastle Herald, I am an ordinary citizen who wants to have the best schools for our county in order to assure a bright and secure future for our young people. I am recommending that voters in the Blue Ridge District re-elect Scott Swortzel to the School Board.

I am a believer in the expression, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Swortzel has done an excellent job for the citizens of Botetourt County for the last 12 years and was very active in the community before being elected the first time, with youth sports, schools, church, and PTA. All of his children attended or are now attending Botetourt County Public Schools and Scott recognizes that they have received an excellent education.

I believe one way he shows his support for the school system that he works with is by demonstrating his confidence in that system by putting his children in our public schools. His experience and knowledge about how the schools and the county government work is unsurpassed among all of the current candidates for the School Board. The people in Blue Ridge are fortunate that we have had Scott work hard and advocate for a new elementary school, which is now under construction. I recommend that citizens view and “like” Scott’s Facebook page, “Scott for Schools,” to get more detailed information and answers to questions. A vote for Scott Swortzel on November 5 is a vote for a bright and secure future for all of us, especially the young people.

Rick Phillips

Troutville

McCaleb has real-world experience in education

Editor:

I have watched the race for School Board member for the Fincastle District with much concern.

I am supporting Dana McCaleb for many reasons.

Dana has 15 years of service as a classroom teacher here in Botetourt County. She has over 23 years of combined experience as a professional educator.

Dana has worked with The University of Kansas Center for Research on Learning. She currently works for the Virginia Department of Education’s Training and Technical Assistance Center at Virginia Tech.

Through the years, Dana’s commitment to the young people of Botetourt County has been unwavering. She has helped many students become successful in school and after graduation. Dana’s passion for seeing that our children excel is evident to all who have worked with or associated with her.

While other candidates have qualifications in other areas, only Dana has qualifications and real-world experience in education.

In addition, I do not think it wise to elect a School Board member who already has a sibling sitting on the board.

In the past eight years, I have become very familiar with current School Board duties as well as future goals. I believe Dana will do the best job for Botetourt County. She will be fair-minded, independent, and will not bow to special interests.

I encourage you, on November 5, to cast your vote for The Educator Candidate, Dana McCaleb.

Doris Alderson

Fincastle

Davidick will work for all parents and children in the school system

Editor:

I have known Tim Davidick since he first came to Botetourt in 2008. Through the years of coaching recreational sports and being involved in men’s group as well as getting together at public functions I have had the wonderful opportunity to know him better. Tim and Sherryl with their three sons have been that family that has been active not only in the community, but also in the schools.

We have had the good fortune of friendship of Tim Davidick for the past 11 years and know him to be an excellent listener who fully considers options before making important decisions. I believe Tim looks at the fiscal responsibility needed and will fulfill this completely as well as he will work with the growing need of action with the Board of Supervisors. We are fortunate to have this caliber of a candidate.

Tim is a wonderful parent and a dedicated general manager with years of experience both in the public sector as well as leadership for our youth. If elected, he would put his considerable energy to work on behalf of all the parents and children in our excellent Botetourt school system. His platform is simple and direct. He does not come with a political agenda, nor a platform for a future public office, but rather a pledge to listen to the needs of parents and children in the school district, and to act upon those interests. He is skilled at making things happen and effecting change when change is needed.

I can assure you wholeheartedly that I would not take the time to write this letter of recommendation if I didn’t believe that Tim Davidick was the man for this job. I appreciate your consideration and support of Tim Davidick, and encourage you to contact me, 540-354-6161, if there are any questions. I would be more than happy to answer.

Mac Scothorn

Roanoke

Davidick addresses background, qualifications for School Board

Editor:

I am seeking the position of School Board member in Botetourt County in the Valley District and I would like to address my background and qualifications. My wife Sherryl and I have been married for over 25 years. We moved to Botetourt from NOVA 12 years ago for a job opportunity and seeking a better quality of life for our family. Currently, I am the manager of a large electrical distributor in the area where I have responsibility for sales, profit and loss, operations and 11 people under my direction.

I love to work out and I see many friends and neighbors at Carilion Wellness Botetourt almost daily. I enjoy outdoor activities like hiking, camping and canoeing, and I have never been disappointed by the beauty of this area or the physical challenges it offers. I have a deep Christian faith that is the foundation to my belief system. I am active in my church, Saint Andrews Catholic Church, volunteering for various activities and I am the chairperson of our Parish Council.

Sherryl and I have three sons who have all progressed through the Botetourt County Public Schools system from Cloverdale Elementary School, through Read Mountain Middle School, and Lord Botetourt High School. Our two oldest sons graduated and are now in college and our youngest son is a junior at Lord Botetourt High School.

From the very beginning of our sons’ educations I have been involved. I attended as many of their activities and teacher-parent meetings as I could; I volunteered to read to classes of elementary schoolers; and I once taught a group of young aspiring scientists in the Journey Program about energy, electricity and lighting. I have offered my help to teachers with any task they asked of me from setting up rooms for special classes to moving musical instruments for performances off-site.

Over the past eight years I have been spotted at Friday night football games and at Saturday marching band competitions helping the “Pit Dads” move instruments and props on and off the field. For the past three years I have been on the LBHS PTSA acting as liaison to the School Board. In this role I attended all the School Board meetings each month including those meetings in the summer when school was not in session. I reported back to the PTSA all activities that impacted the student and teachers of LBHS. In all my interactions I spoke to teachers, parents and students listening to them tell me what they thought about different things happening in our schools. I have truly dedicated the past two decades of my life to my children and their education and making sure the school system served them to help mold them into responsible, productive citizens that our community can rely on.

I am seeking the position of School Board member for the Valley District because I have been involved with the public schools in Botetourt for so long and I believe that I have experience and skills needed to help the superintendent and the rest of the School Board guide us through a series of challenges facing our school system today and into the future. It is my desire to personally help our schools face these challenges including making more transparent a complicated budgeting process, the need for critical maintenance in all our buildings and possible replacement of many of our school buildings, addressing concerns facing teacher compensation and benefits, reviewing the safety and security measures for all our schools and making sure we do not capture the national spotlight like too many schools recently. Most importantly, I will promote that we assess and act on the needs of our students academically, emotionally and physically.

My primary goal in seeking this membership is to bring my personal and professional experience to work with Dr. Chen and others within the whole school community and the county to grow and improve this school district so it will become a unique example of excellence in education in the state of Virginia. It is my core belief that by making our school system world-class we will attract families and others to the area who will boost our economy and elevate the image of our county while preserving all the characteristics that attracted Sherryl and myself here just over a decade ago.

If the citizens of Botetourt and especially in the Valley District agree with me that having experience and a deep understanding of the school system you represent is important for your elected representative to have, then I would urge you to demonstrate your support and vote for Tim Davidick for School Board on November 5.

Timothy J. Davidick

Cloverdale

Letter in support of William Stowell for sheriff

Editor:

I am writing to draw voters’ attention to the incredible work and research that William Stowell has compiled into his report: A Constitutional and Evidence-Based Approach to Drug Reform in Botetourt County, Va.

I had the privilege of collaborating on this report with Stowell and bore witness to his tireless efforts surrounding this work, and his campaign as a whole. Countless hours were spent sifting through statistics regarding crimes, arrests, sentencing and recidivism rates. The research gathered for this report provides data from credible sources that concludes that the War on Drugs is a detriment to our society, and our constitutional rights.

Knowing this, William worked ceaselessly on his report, to propose a new approach to the way we handle addiction. He knows that these problems are not unsolvable, we just haven’t applied the proper solution. Among other reliable sources, local substance abuse counselors and social workers that specialize in addiction were consulted to find out what would actually decrease one of the biggest problems gripping Southwest Virginia. William also conducted extensive research surrounding countries that have managed to decrease addiction and the social problems that come with it. He then amalgamated this information into a plan tailored to Botetourt County.

His academic report includes treatment modalities from countries that have been proven to have effective methods in combating addiction, and successful reintegration into society. Even research that was presented in foreign languages was not a deterrent for him. The ideas presented are practical and achievable, and are proven to have positive effects with lasting change.

Working on this report with William solidified within me that he is the sheriff that Botetourt County needs. His attention to detail, and unshakable devotion to the Constitution was evident in every consideration made surrounding this work. The energy that he poured into this project was nothing short of awe-inspiring. If William Stowell is willing to work so hard on a policy proposal, how far do you think he is willing to go for the citizens of Botetourt? I for one look forward to finding out.

Carolina P. Chapman

Fincastle

McCaleb Thanks the Community

Editor:

I am writing to publicly thank my family, friends, and the many people who have supported me during my campaign for School Board. As this campaign season winds down, I am truly grateful for all of you.

I have knocked on over 1,200 doors and met many of the wonderful citizens of the Fincastle and Eagle Rock voting district. These interactions have allowed me to better understand your priorities, your concerns, and your goals for Botetourt County Public Schools. Teaching at James River High School for 15 years provided me a unique perspective on our school system. That, combined with your input, makes me confident we can make the best educational decisions for our kids and our community. Thank you for your time, your input, and for being so welcoming.

In addition to knocking on doors, I have attended various community events where I was able to reconnect with former students, parents, and colleagues. Living and serving in this community for more than 25 years has been such a blessing. The friendships and partnerships my family and I have enjoyed is not something one finds in every community. This has meant a great deal to me, and it is what makes Botetourt County such a special place to live and raise a family.

As November 5 approaches, I encourage you to reach out to me should you have questions about my candidacy or my vision for our school division. I can be reached by email at danamccaleb@gmail.com.

The Eagle Rock and Fincastle polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. When you go to the polls on November 5, I ask for your vote.

If elected, I promise to continue my partnership with you by being hard-working, accessible, and fiscally responsible with your tax dollars.

Dana McCaleb

Candidate for Botetourt County School Board, Fincastle District