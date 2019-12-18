Everyone wants to be “in the know.” That’s why we’ve released a Botetourt County Libraries newsletter! Featuring “A Season of Hygge” theme, it lists all the events going on this month at our four library branches, as well as some extra library tips and reading suggestions. Oh, and there’s a special activity inside: our Winter Reading Challenge!

The Winter Reading Challenge takes up two pages of the newsletter, one page featuring a mug (which you can color!) and the other full of marshmallows. Each marshmallow suggests a way you can make your reading life more hyggeligt (cozy), such as reading in your pajamas. Actually, we have a great opportunity for you to do that at the library! Bring the kids to Pajama Story Time, where they can wear PJs and bring their favorite stuffed toy to a special family story time. Come to one or all of the Pajama Story Times at the following locations:

Blue Ridge – Monday, December 16 and Thursday, December 19 at 10:30 a.m.

Fincastle – Wednesday, December 18 at 10 a.m.

Buchanan – Friday, December 20 at 11 a.m.

In Denmark, reading is considered a very hyggeligt thing to do. Even their neighbor Iceland recognizes the value of reading. In a national tradition called Jolabokaflod (“The Christmas Book Flood”), Icelanders give each other books on Christmas Eve. There must be something about winter that makes books the “in” thing to do! Take a tip from the Danes – according to statistics, the happiest people in the world – and read.

The Danes also encourage each other to slow down time by trying something new. Have you ever noticed how quickly times flies when you’re in a routine? But when you make a change, time slows down and life becomes richer. Besides, you’re more likely to remember that moment or event later if it’s not your norm. So step outside your comfort zone and try some of our reading suggestions that are particularly challenging to you, like reading a book you don’t agree with or listening to an audiobook.

Pressed for time and exhausted from Christmas shopping? Give yourself a break and grab an easy challenge: read anything! Reading widens our minds and vicariously broadens our experience.

What are you waiting for? Grab a copy of our newsletter at your local library branch, or view it online at bocolibraries.info. Share your reading success and progress with us at the library or on Facebook or Instagram – and fill your mug full of reading-challenge marshmallows!

-Audrey Clark

Fincastle Library