The Botetourt Democratic Committee membership elected new officers during the reorganization meeting on December 2. They are Committee Chair Kathryn Kerkering, Committee Vice Chair Lynne Bolton, Treasurer Sudie Heartwell and Secretary Tiffany King.

The committee membership wishes to express their gratitude to outgoing Chair Gretchen Notermann, who served as vice chair before taking over the chairmanship and then went on to serve two consecutive terms as chair of the Botetourt Democratic Committee.

