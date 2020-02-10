Love is in the air! Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic book or movie from Botetourt County Libraries.

If you think all romances are the same, think again. The romance genre is vast, with content ranging from gentle flirtation to steamy action. In fact, romance shows up in every other genre, so you don’t have to wander far from your current reading/viewing tastes to find a little love.

If you enjoy literary fiction, contemporary romances may be the right fit for you. Contemporary romances are set in modern times and often deal with current issues, and therefore they tend to be relatable for most readers. Contemporary romance authors include Emily Giffin, Jennifer Crusie, Danielle Steel, Nora Roberts, Nicholas Sparks, Susan Elizabeth Phillips, Robyn Carr, and Debbie Macomber.

Want to travel back in time? Try historical romance, which means the love story is set in a specific time period. The most popular historical romances feature European settings, including England and Scotland. Check out authors like Philippa Gregory, Diana Gabaldon, Eloisa James, Lisa Kleypas, Georgette Heyer, Johanna Lindsey and Mary Balogh for a modern take on a historical period (sometimes with some hot scenes). You could also go straight back to classics written during the historical period of your choice for an authentic experience. Try Jane Austen, Daphne DuMaurier, or the Bronte sisters.

Science fiction and fantasy readers may enjoy paranormal romances, which feature supernatural characters such as vampires, werewolves, ghosts, angels, and pixies. These stories may take place on a different world or during a different time period, and feature elements of magic or futuristic technology. Despite the otherworldly settings, the love story remains the main focus. Patricia Briggs, Karen Marie Moning, Nalini Singh, Stephenie Meyer, and J.R. Ward are some examples of paranormal romance authors.

Mystery readers may like the romantic suspense genre, in which suspense, mystery, or thriller elements constitute an integral part of the plot. These stories are a unique blend of romance and intrigue, and often have gritty plotlines featuring murder, drugs, or kidnapping. These suspense writers are careful to make sure that the romance part of the story doesn’t get overshadowed by all the action. Romantic suspense authors include Kendra Elliot, J.D. Robb, Jayne Ann Krentz, Linda Howard, and Maya Banks.

Young adult romance are often stories of first loves with a target audience of teens and young adult fiction fans. While they may hint at “behind the curtain” action, they usually skip the more graphic details so the content is not too mature for the targeted audience. Popular YA romance authors include Kasie West, Jenny Han, Rainbow Rowell, John Green, Stephanie Perkins, Sarah Dessen, and Nicola Yoon.

Or you can go straight for the hot-and-edgy stuff with Fifty Shades of Grey by E.L. James. In case you’re concerned about appearances, you should know that we don’t judge anyone’s literary tastes at the library. Read on!

Don’t forget that we also carry a lot of movies, many of which feature storylines based on romantic literature. Immerse yourself in a romantic story this Valentine’s Day!

-Audrey Clark

Fincastle Library