On Saturday, Nov. 9, the Daleville/Fincastle Lions initiated a new service project by joining the VDOT Adopt-a-Highway Project. The Lions are responsible for trash pickup on a 2.6-mile stretch of Catawba Road. Lion Lowell Skelton worked with VDOT to coordinate the project which aligns with one of the focus areas, “Environmental,” that the Lions support. Pictured here by the Catawba Road sign is one of four participants, Club Treasurer Mary Sue McCormack. Other Lions participating were Forest Wagner, Mike Jackson and Lowell Skelton.

Inco-Check