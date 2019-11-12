Now that the word is out, Lions from the Daleville/Fincastle Lions Club have moved steadily throughout the community with their SPOT camera to check the vision of children from 3-6 years of age in daycare facilities and preschool programs. Lions recently visited Mini World Child Care Center on Read Mountain Road to screen 3- and 4-year-old children. They also traveled to the preschool program at Fincastle Baptist (Li’l Scholars). The equipment is non-invasive as it looks like a camera to the children. It takes measurements of the eyes and can quickly detect problems such as astigmatism, near-sightedness, far-sightedness, and “lazy eye.” Screening results are given to the instructor in charge and then shared with the parent/guardian of children who might need a complete eye exam. Pictured from left are Li’l Scholars Director Lori Kessler and Lions Karen Sledd, Jim Spitz and Carole Smith.

