The Daleville Fincastle Lions Club hosted an open discussion regarding “Economic Development in Botetourt” on March 15.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Dr. Richard Bailey, Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Dr. Mac Scothorn, and County Administrator Gary Larrowe talked about the renovation plans for the Botetourt Court House, the arrival of Munters to the Daleville/Greenfield area, the proposed traffic plans for the International Parkway/Ashley Way intersection, and concerns for the Exit 150 entrance unattractiveness.

The discussion was opened for public comment which included unanimous concern over the lack of a fire/EMS station in Daleville, concern for school overcrowding and need for renovation or new school construction, and the need for architectural rules for buildings such as apartment buildings.

The public was invited to attend the Board of Supervisors meetings, which are held the fourth Tuesday of every month at 2 p.m. at Greenfield.