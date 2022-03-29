A Botetourt grand jury met on March 7 and returned the following true bills:
DIRECT
- Jeremy Lee Ailstock of Covington, possession of methamphetamine•
- Joshua Michael Edwards of Blue Ridge, distributing methamphetamine, distributing heroin, distributing tramadol, two counts of distributing fentanyl
- Emily Renee Elmore, address unavailable, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl
- Ryan Edward Hardy of Vinton, three counts of distributing methamphetamine, three counts of distributing fentanyl
- Michael Ray Henritze of Roanoke, three counts of distributing methamphetamine
- Alice Faye Hodges, address unavailable, distributing methamphetamine
- Darius Antonio Johnson of Lynchburg, three counts of distributing cocaine
- Jason Wayne Kendrick of Rocky Mount, three counts of distributing methadone, second offenses
- Jessica Nicole King of Roanoke, breaking and entering, grand larceny, interfering with property rights of another
- James Robert McDaniel of Warrenton, Va., possession of fentanyl
- John David Nichols of Bedford, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine by a prisoner
- Samuel Steven Powell of Fincastle, failure to appear
- Charles Donald Rathburn of Wirtz, failure to appear
- Jeremy David Rogers of Roanoke, possession of methamphetamine
- Regina Ann Stacy (a/k/a Stacey) of Daleville, three counts of distributing methamphetamine
- Austin Stephen Tolley of Vinton, eight counts of aggravated sexual battery, eight counts of sodomy
- James Arthur Vigeant of Pulaski, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl
- Charles David Vise of Covington, distributing methamphetamine
- Keith Allen Williams of Clifton Forge, eluding, two counts of child endangerment
- John Eric Woods of Glasgow, attempting to alter urine screening
- Dakota Lee Yancey of Waynesboro, possession of clonazolam, possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine
CERTIFIED
- Tyler Dean Begley (a/k/a Taz Begley) of Vinton, eluding
- Chong A. Chen of Hendersonville, Tenn., possession with intent to distribute 500+ no stamp cigarettes, possession with intent to distribute tax-paid cigarettes
- Larry Cooper of Roanoke, breaking and entering
- Jonathan Abed Farah of Apopka, Fla., maliciously throwing an object at a vehicle
- Daniel Grey Flanary of Daleville, eluding
- Christopher Edward Garrett of Roanoke, uttering
- Amanda Gail Gilliam of Buchanan, possession of methamphetamine
- John Wesley Gordon of Roanoke, possession of methamphetamine
- Angelia Marie Hammock of Fincastle, possession of Xanax
- Stella Elizabeth Hartless of Buchanan, threaten to burn/bomb
- Michael Joseph Hartnett of Staunton, possession of methamphetamine
- Michael Ray Henritz Jr. of Roanoke, uttering
- Marquis DeAngelo Hill of Baltimore, Md., breaking and entering, eluding
- Tiffany Nicole Hosey of Hot Springs, eluding
- Darius Antonio Johnson of Lynchburg, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm with drugs
- Joshua William Mitchell of Blue Ridge, eluding
- Heather Marie Owens of Roanoke, assault on law enforcement
- Jeremy Michael Pritchard of Roanoke, grand larceny, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drugs by a prisoner
- Joseph Russell Souza of Rustburg, two counts of giving false statement on firearm application
- Donald Wayne Sowers Jr. of Salem, possession of a firearm by a felon
- Christian Sumrell, eluding, breaking and entering, maliciously shooting, concealing firearm, altering serial number, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Amanuael M. Temesgen of Philadelphia, Pa., malicious wounding, abduction
- Tiffany Marie Williamson of Roanoke, driving under the influence, third offense; driving suspended, subsequent offense
- Damien Dwayne Wright of Rocky Mount, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
