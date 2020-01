By Aila Boyd

aboyd@mainstreetnewspapers.com

Altec Industries and Daleville Fit Body Boot Camp partnered together at the beginning of the holiday season for a Marine-sponsored Toys for Tots drive.

Between the two companies, close to $4,000, 34 bicycles, and many toys were collected.

Marine representatives collected the items in the middle of December at Daleville Fit Body Boot Camp. An Altec bucket truck was on site during the collection for photos.