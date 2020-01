The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrests:

Christopher L. Monaghan, 46, of Troutville, assault, trespassing, December 16

Gregory L. Sanders, 57, of Fincastle, drunk in public, December 17

Inez James, 71, of New York, N.Y., forgery and uttering, December 17

Naeem M. Martin, 28, of New York, N.Y., forgery and uttering, December 17

David L. Eastburn, 33, of Blue Ridge, exposing self to a child, aggravated sexual assault, December 19

Rose M. Knotts, 53, of Casar, N.C., possession of Schedule I or II drug, December 19

Jing F. Chang, 37, of Fresh Meadow, N.Y., obtaining money by false pretenses, December 19

Kenneth S. Conner, 26, of Eagle Rock, breaking and entering, grand larceny, December 19

Wayne T. Spangler, 32, of Buchanan, driving revoked, December 20

Dana K. Arnall-Manos, 60, of Eagle Rock, driving under the influence, December 21

Chance H. Francisco, 18, of Roanoke, driving under the influence, December 21

Arnold W. DeHart Jr., 42, of Roanoke, driving under the influence, refusal, December 21