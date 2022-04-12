Longaberger Basket Bingo will be played Saturday, April 30 at Botetourt Event Center, 14860 Lee Highway in Buchanan. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and Bingo begins at 10 a.m.

The event benefits the Friends and Family Fighting Back Against Cancer Relay For Life team, which is raising money for the American Cancer Society.

There will be a variety of Longaberger baskets and Longaberger pottery, along with a Chinese auction, bake sale, and food and drinks for sale.

Register by April 23 and receive a chance in a drawing for a free basket. Call Andrea Mundy at 540-330-8902.